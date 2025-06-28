Manu Mia, who dug thousands of graves without pay, passes away

The craftsman of the last address, Manu Mia, who dug more than 3,000 graves, is no more. He passed away this morning at his home in Itna upazila of Kishoreganj.

He left behind his wife, relatives and a host of admirers to mourn his death. A shadow of grief has fallen over the area due to his passing.

Confirming his death, Manu Mia's nephew Shafiqul Islam said his uncle had been suffering from various age-related ailments, including diabetes, for a long time. He had returned home in Itna six days ago after receiving treatment and breathed his last at around 9:30am today.

Local sources said that Manu Mia was known as the craftsman of the last address. As soon as he heard news of someone's death, he would rush to the graveyard on horseback, braving storms and rain, at night or dawn, carrying all the necessary equipment including a spade. He extended a sincere hand in people's final journeys.

He had been digging graves for 50 years and never accepted any payment for his service. According to his diary, Manu Mia had dug 3,057 graves.

A resident of Algapara village in Joysiddhi union under Itna upazila of Kishoreganj, Manu Mia, 67, was an unique example of selfless service. Throughout his life, he gave little thought to his own health. Various complications eventually left him bedridden.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka on May 14. After showing signs of recovery, the childless man was brought home six days ago. But he fell ill again this morning and died shortly after. His wife Rahima Begum and other relatives were by his side at the time.

To reach graveyards quickly, even in remote areas, Manu Mia sold his paddy field and bought a horse a few years ago. The horse became his constant companion.

However, in the absence of Manu Mia and his wife, some miscreants killed the unattended horse. Reports of the incident were published in several media outlets, including this newspaper. After the news went viral, many people from home and abroad offered to help him with a new horse and other support.

But Manu Mia declined all offers. He only requested prayers for his recovery, so he could return to his lifelong work of digging graves.

Today, however, preparations are underway to dig a grave for him.

Chairman of Joysiddhi Union Md Monir Uddin said that Manu Mia's reputation as a skilled gravedigger had spread throughout the remote haor upazilas of Itna, Mithamoin, Shalla, Ajmiriganj, and neighbouring areas.

In addition to local graveyards, he was also known for his work in various places across the country, including Dhaka's Banani Graveyard.

"Manu Mia didn't stop at just digging graves. He kept a diary noting the dates of death of those he buried. He worked selflessly all his life. It is rare to find such people these days," said Monir Uddin.

"It is deeply moving that today, preparations are being made to dig a grave for the man who dug so many for others."