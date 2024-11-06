Yoga, dance moves, and a healthier mind: Sonia Hossain’s wellness secrets

The pandemic lockdown took a heavy toll on our mental and emotional health, but Sonia Hossain, a passionate dancer, turned to movement as her path to healing. Now, she's sharing that path with others, using dance and yoga as tools for well-being and resilience. In this interview with Star Lifestyle, Sonia shares her journey from casual dancer to certified Zumba instructor and the powerful role physical movement can play in nurturing mental and emotional health — no matter one's age.

Can you tell us about the beginning of your journey in dance?

My journey with dance started back in 1991, when I joined the YWCA for a short while, at the age of six. I learned the Dance Namaskar, but with a working mother and a busy school schedule, I didn't get the chance to pursue formal training.

However, I always felt a strong connection to rhythm and movement and would often be called upon to dance at parties or gatherings.

Later, in 2011, I took Zumba classes in the UK while studying, though it was purely for fun at the time. It wasn't until 2020, during the lockdown, that I began making dance videos with a friend who's a choreographer, and for the first time, I realised how deeply passionate I was about dance. This experience motivated me to finally pursue dance with intent, leading me to Mumbai in 2023, where I trained under incredible mentors, earning my Zumba license.

My husband and mother were very supportive, encouraging me to go for it and make this passion a more significant part of my life.

How has dance shaped you personally, and what has it taught you about self-expression?

Dance has transformed me, not just as a performer but as a person. For me, dance is a spiritual experience that links the mind, body, and spirit. Through consistent practice, I've become more focused and centred. As an actor in the Nagorik Nattyangon theatre group, dance has given me a way to express emotions on stage more fully and authentically.

One of the most profound lessons I've learned from dance is that there are no rules. Dance, to me, is like a lotus flower — it keeps you grounded, yet allows you to bloom in countless ways. Each movement feels free, and I've come to appreciate music and rhythm at a deeper level. Dance has genuinely made me happier, and I feel it has improved my posture, confidence, and presence.

What inspired you to branch out from dance and explore yoga and Zumba?

My love for dance naturally led me to explore yoga and Zumba. I had already been doing stretches and basic asanas alongside my dance practice, but I wanted to go deeper. I decided to train at a yoga institute in Mumbai, where I learned about the unity of body, mind, and spirit. Yoga introduced me to a new level of mindfulness and helped me see the interconnectedness of my body and mind.

Zumba, too, became a joyful part of my journey. I first tried it while studying in the UK, where I enjoyed the mix of Latin American music and movement. Zumba isn't just about fitness; it's about releasing stress, staying energised, and having fun. Both yoga and Zumba have become essential to my dance practice, each adding to my mental and physical well-being.

How important is the mental wellness aspect in your fitness routines, especially with yoga?

Mental wellness is central to everything I do in dance, yoga, and Zumba. Our mind and breath are powerful tools, and we must take care of them. Dance and yoga help me maintain focus, keeping my mind free from distractions. The more I practice, the more I understand the importance of happiness and peace as daily practices. Happiness is something we cultivate every day through movement, meditation, and mindfulness.

What are your long-term goals in your journey?

My goal is to keep dancing and practising yoga, spreading awareness about their benefits at any age. I want to encourage women in their 30s, 40s, and beyond to take up dance as a way to stay fit and reduce everyday stress. I feel movement is essential, not only for women but also for men.

What advice would you give to those looking to start a journey in dance or yoga, especially those who might be hesitant — perhaps due to their age?

My advice is simple: anyone can dance, no matter their age. Don't worry about what others think or whether you're "too old" to start. I used to hold myself back because of outside opinions, and now I regret it. So, focus on what brings you joy and trust that everything else will follow.

Dance, yoga — they're all forms of self-care. I encourage everyone to set aside a few minutes each day just to breathe and reflect. This small act helps centre the mind and can set a positive tone for the day. Over time, you won't need to "meditate" separately; everything will become a meditative practice.

Life is short, so dance, follow your dreams, and spread happiness. Once you find joy within yourself, you'll be better equipped to care for your family, work, and everything else.

Photo: Courtesy