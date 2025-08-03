BGMEA urges members to keep factories shut on July Mass Uprising Day

The association asked its members to pay tribute to the July martyrs on Aug 5

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged all its member factories across the country to remain closed on August 5, in solidarity with the government's observance of "July Mass Uprising Day".

In a statement, the garment makers' body said that the decision was made to show solidarity with the government-declared public holiday and to pay tribute to the martyrs on that day.

"In memory of the martyrs and to honour the government's decision, we are making a special request to all concerned garment factories to remain closed on August 5 as a general holiday," the BGMEA said.

While the holiday is not legally mandatory under labour laws, the BGMEA emphasised the symbolic significance of the day and encouraged voluntary observance by its members.