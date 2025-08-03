Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 3, 2025 09:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 09:15 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

BGMEA urges members to keep factories shut on July Mass Uprising Day

Sun Aug 3, 2025 09:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 09:15 PM
The association asked its members to pay tribute to the July martyrs on Aug 5
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 3, 2025 09:12 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 09:15 PM

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged all its member factories across the country to remain closed on August 5, in solidarity with the government's observance of "July Mass Uprising Day".

In a statement, the garment makers' body said that the decision was made to show solidarity with the government-declared public holiday and to pay tribute to the martyrs on that day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"In memory of the martyrs and to honour the government's decision, we are making a special request to all concerned garment factories to remain closed on August 5 as a general holiday," the BGMEA said.

While the holiday is not legally mandatory under labour laws, the BGMEA emphasised the symbolic significance of the day and encouraged voluntary observance by its members.

Related topic:
July Mass Uprising DayBangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BGMEA seeks extension of EU's Everything but Arms facility

BGMEA seeks extension of EU's Everything but Arms facility

1y ago

All member factories completed paying March salary, Eid bonus: BGMEA

1y ago
BGMEA wants stronger ties with US firm VF Corporation

BGMEA wants stronger ties with US firm VF Corporation

1y ago

BGMEA’s opposition panel demands cancellation of existing board

11m ago

BGMEA welcomes proposed budget

2m ago
বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (বিডা) এবং বাংলাদেশ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল কর্তৃপক্ষের (বেজা) নির্বাহী চেয়ারম্যান চৌধুরী আশিক মাহমুদ বিন হারুন। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাণিজ্য

'৭ ট্রিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের হালাল অর্থনীতি খাতের ফায়দা নিতে চায় বাংলাদেশ'

আজ রাজধানীর একটি হোটেলে ‘হালাল ইকোনমি ৩৬০ : ড্রাইভিং গ্লোবাল গ্রোথ’ শীর্ষক এক সেমিনারে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই মাসে রেমিট্যান্স বেড়েছে ৩০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে