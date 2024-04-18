Shrimp-tastic summer: Light and lively recipes for seafood lovers

Summer brings with it clear skies and dazzling sunshine, but more often than not, it also alters our taste preferences. Light, zesty, and herby recipes seem to taste better when the sun's up and shining. Thus, here are 4 shrimp recipes to try for you this summer, so that you may savour delicious food while you beat the heat!

Photo: Fariha Amber

VIETNAMESE SHRIMP ROLL WITH SPICY PEANUT DIP

Ingredients

12 rice paper wrappers

1 egg

½ cup julienne carrots

½ cup julienne bell peppers

½ cup julienne cucumber

12 cherry tomatoes

¼ cup sliced mushrooms

100g rice vermicelli noodles

For spicy prawns –

1 tbsp gochujang paste

1 tsp chilli sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

200g prawns

1 tbsp oil

For the dipping sauce –

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

Method

Marinate the prawns with gochujang paste, chilli sauce, and soy sauce and set aside. To make the dipping sauce, mix peanut butter, hoisin sauce, hot sauce, and lime juice until it is a smooth mixture. Whisk and fry the egg in a thin layer and simultaneously cook the prawns.

Dip individual rice papers into lukewarm water and spread it on a tea towel. Add your desired fillings in a cylindrical shape and start rolling. Tightly pack all the items together so that they hold and seal the edges.

Serve them cold with the dipping sauce.

Photo: Fariha Amber

HERBY SHRIMP SKEWERS WITH CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

Ingredients

For the shrimp –

500g shrimp

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chives

1 tsp parsley

1 tsp lemon pepper

½ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon zest

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tbsp butter

For the chimichurri sauce –

½ cup olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3-4 chopped garlic cloves

2 chopped green and red chillies

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp chopped mint leaves

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method

Combine oregano, parsley, chives, lemon pepper, salt, lemon zest, finely chopped garlic cloves, and lemon juice. Marinate the shrimp with this mixture, skewer them, and set aside. To make the chimichurri sauce, mix all the ingredients and leave them for later.

Add butter into a grill pan and when it starts to bubble, add the marinated shrimp. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes on each side until they turn opaque and curl up.

Once cooked, pour the chimichurri sauce over them before serving.

Photo: Fariha Amber

CITRUS SHRIMP SALAD WITH ORANGE VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 cucumber

1 large tomato

1 orange

For the shrimp –

100g shrimp

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp butter

For the orange vinaigrette –

1/3 cup orange juice

½ tbsp honey

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp orange zest

1 tsp mustard

Method

Thinly slice the bell peppers, cucumber, and tomato lengthwise. Prepare the orange by taking out the segments and leave aside. Toss the shrimp in butter sprinkling over salt, black pepper, and oregano until cooked. Whisk all the ingredients of the dressing and set aside.

Mix all the sliced vegetables and then place the orange segments and cooked shrimp on top.

Drizzle over the orange dressing and enjoy!

Photo: Fariha Amber

SHRIMP SCAMPI WITH LINGUINE

Ingredients

200g linguine pasta

1 tbsp butter

3-4 garlic cloves

200g shrimp

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chilli flakes

¼ cup lemon juice

1/3 cup chopped coriander

1 tbsp lemon zest

2 fresh red chillies

Spring onions for garnish

Method

Set the pasta to boil in salted water and start cooking the shrimp. In a pan, heat butter and add finely chopped garlic cloves and sliced fresh red chillies. Once fragrant, add the shrimp in one single layer. Then, sprinkle over salt, black pepper, and oregano. When the shrimp is almost cooked, add in lemon zest, lemon juice, chopped coriander, chilli flakes, and stir.

Once the shrimp is pink and fully cooked, remove from the heat. Drain the pasta reserving some pasta water and add it to the cooked shrimp and stir. Once combined, serve with sliced spring onion greens as garnish.

Food: Fariha Amber