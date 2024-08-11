Catch of the day: Seafood recipes you will love

Whether you are craving a zesty shrimp cocktail or a perfectly grilled salmon fillet, the following are some tantalising recipes that celebrate the freshest spoils of the sea. With easy-to-follow instructions and tips for choosing the best ingredients, our recipes make it simple to bring a touch of the coast to your kitchen.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

Ingredients

10 large shrimps, raw, deveined and easy peel, thawed

½ tsp salt

½ of a lemon

8-10 peppercorns

A handful of parsley

1 cup ketchup

2 tbsp horseradish

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce, like Tabasco

Method

Fill a large saucepan ¾ full of water. Add salt. Squeeze the juice of lemon into the pot and add the peel and flesh once squeezed. Add peppercorns and parsley. Bring the pot to a rapid boil over high heat. Remove from heat and let it stop boiling. Add the shrimp. Put the lid on the saucepan. Cover the pot. Let it sit for 4-5 minutes, or until shrimps are opaque and pink. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath.

In a large bowl, put 2 cups of ice cubes and fill halfway with cold water. When the shrimps are cooked, drain off the hot liquid and transfer to the ice bath. Let them sit for a few minutes to fully cool. Peel shrimp but leave the tails on. In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, horseradish, pinch of salt, lemon juice and hot sauce. Divide sauce among 4 small bowls or martini glasses. Hang shrimp from the rims. Serve immediately.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

CRAB SALAD

Ingredients

1 can crab meat, drained

2 large carrots, cut into pieces

1 beetroot, cut into pieces

1 cucumber, cut into pieces

2 onions, cut into pieces

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup celery minced

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients together gently, stirring until well coated. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

FRIED CALAMARI

Ingredients

½ kg squid

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup corn starch

1 tsp paprika, smoked or regular

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Method

Place the squid in a bowl with the buttermilk and mix well. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. In another bowl, place flour, corn-starch, paprika, garlic powder and salt, and stir to combine.

Remove each piece of squid from the buttermilk and dredge in the flour. Repeat the process until all pieces are coated. Heat oil in a large deep pan. Place 8-10 pieces of squid in the oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove the squid from the oil and drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with the remaining squid. Sprinkle additional salt over the fried squid if desired, and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

GRILLED SALMON

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp lemon pepper

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1/3 cup water

¼ cup vegetable oil

Method

Season salmon fillets with lemon, pepper, garlic powder, and salt. In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, water, brown sugar and vegetable oil until sugar is dissolved. Place fish in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat the grill to medium heat. Place salmon on the preheated grill, and discard the marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

TANDOORI BHETKI

Ingredients

1 bhetki fish

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp gram flour

¼ cup hang curd

4 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp ginger paste

½ tsp garlic paste

Salt as required

Method

Cut and wash the fish properly and keep aside. Take a bowl and add all the ingredients. Adjust the amount of gram flour and yoghurt to get a nice thick paste. Apply this marinade to the fish on both sides very well. Keep it for at least 30 minutes in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 180° C. Grease the pan or rack. Place the fish on the grill rack and cook it for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Serve hot with rice, roti or paratha.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

GARLICKY LEMON BAKED TUNA

Ingredients

6 pieces tuna

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

5 tbsp butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

Juice and zest from half a lemon

1 lemon, sliced into round

Salt to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 200° C. Season tuna with salt and pepper and place on a small baking sheet. Mix butter, garlic, red chilli flakes, lemon juice and zest then pour over tuna fish. Place lemon rounds on top of tuna. Bake tuna for 10-12 minutes or until the fish is fork-tender. Remove from oven and serve.

FISH AND CHIPS

Ingredients

500g boneless and skinless sea-fish fillets

4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into strips

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 cup milk

1 egg

Oil for deep frying

Method

Place potatoes in a medium-sized bowl of cold water. In a separate medium-sized mixing bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in the milk and egg. Stir until the mixture is smooth. Make a smooth batter. Let the mixture stand for 20 minutes. Pre-heat the oil in a large pot or electric skillet to 175° C. Fry the potatoes in the hot oil until they are tender. Drain them on paper towels.

Dredge the fish in the batter, one piece at a time, and place them in the hot oil. Fry until the fish is golden brown. Drain well on paper towels. Fry the potatoes again for 1-2 minutes for added crispness. Serve hot with sauce.

Food and Styling: RBR