Savouring Ramadan: Recipes worth indulging in

Ramadan evenings are meant for reflection and family, not getting lost in the spice bazaar or your pantry. Imagine breaking your fast with a grand spread: biryanis that brim with layers of flavour, sweet kheer that whispers tradition, or a cooling falooda that's pure joy in a glass. All are now within reach without the prep and guesswork, thanks to a secret tucked away in your kitchen drawer.

Slide those mixes out, and let's talk convenience with a capital 'C.' Whip up a Hyderabadi or chicken biryani that echoes the call of Mughal kitchens, or stir together a dessert that makes the moon itself envious, all while keeping the spirit and health-focused intentions of Ramadan at the forefront. And when the craving for a quick spicy fix strike, there's a bowl of hot chicken ramen waiting to happen in just minutes.

This Ramadan, opt for Radhuni mixes, which make homecooked dishes easy to prepare, tasty, and healthy. Let's focus on the feast, not the frenzy and raise a spoon to simplicity!

Photo: Collected / Ikhsan Baihaqi / Unsplash

RAMEN

Ramen is not just a quick fix in a cup; it's a canvas for culinary creativity right in your own kitchen. Forget the bland noodle stereotype and let's spice up the already delicious Chopstick Ramen Hot Chicken with a dash of pantry magic!

Picture this: your steaming bowl of noodles elevated with a sunny-side-up egg, a sprinkle of crisp spring onions, and a daring drizzle of sesame oil—all dancing with the zesty spice packet that's been waiting for its moment of glory. Ready to give your ramen a glow-up? Let's turn that instant meal into an instant wow with just a few simple add-ons!

Ingredients

1 packet of Chopstick Ramen Hot Chicken

1 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp soya sauce

½ tbsp chilli flakes

½ tbsp brown sugar

1 egg

½ tbsp sesame oil

Green onion leaves for garnishing

Method

Start by boiling the packet of Chopstick Ramen Hot Chicken in a pan of water and mix the seasoning powder mix and sauce that come with the ramen. Save the stock water for later. Take the butter in a pan and add chopped garlic cloves to it. Let it turn brown, and then add soy sauce and chilli flakes. Also mix in some leftover starch water from the noodles, about 3 tbsp.

Now, mix in some brown sugar and let everything come together. Mix the ramen into this sauce and coat it well with the sauce. Break one egg into the pan and let it cook. Mix everything well. Garnish with a green onion and serve hot!

Note — You can add any vegetables and sausages to your ramen to alleviate the taste, e.g., button mushrooms, carrots, and chicken or beef sausages.

Essentials: Chopstick Ramen comes in various flavours, Hot Chicken and Hot Cheese. Pick your favourites, or pick both!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

HALEEM

Ingredients

300g mutton with or without bone

9 tbsp (135ml) Oil

1 pack Radhuni Haleem Mix

½ cup chopped onions

Green chilli, as required

Ginger

Coriander leaves

Cucumber

Lemon

Method

Soak cereals and pulses from Radhuni Haleem Mix with 2 cups (250 ml sized cup) of boiled water for 15 minutes. Heat the oil in a broad vessel and fry the chopped onions until they turn golden brown. Pick two-thirds of the fried onions up. Add the meat pieces and sprinkle powdered spices from Radhuni Haleem Mix over the meat.

Cook for 3-4 minutes. Pour water as required and cook until the meat is properly boiled. Put soaked cereals and pulses in a large pot with water as required and cook, stirring frequently. When the mixture comes to a boil, simmer on a slow fire and occasionally stir with a wooden spatula. Cook the mixture until all the water evaporates to form a thickened gravy. If required, add salt as per taste. Serve hot with fried onions, coriander leaves, chopped green chilli and cucumber chips, sliced ginger, and lemon juice.

Note — Per pack, 6-8 persons are served. You can also prepare everyone's favourite go-to dish, khichuri with Radhuni Khichuri Mix.

Photo: Collected / Eugene Krasnaok / Unsplash

HYDERABADI BIRYANI

Ingredients

1 kg basmati rice

1 kg onion sliced thinly

2 cups oil

1 cup coriander leaves, chopped finely

1 cup mint leaves, chopped finely

¼ cup Radhuni Premium Ghee

½ cup raisins (sultanas)

½ tsp saffron a pinch

¼ cup warm milk

45gm/1 packet of Radhuni Hyderabadi Biryani Masala

3 hard-boiled eggs

Rose extract, a few drops

Kewra extract, a few drops

For marinating —

1 kg mutton (lamb; on the bone)

3 tbsp raw papaya paste

1 cup coriander leaves, chopped

1 cup mint leaves, chopped

1 cup yoghurt (curd)

2 cups fried onions

6 green chillies, chopped finely

3 tbsp lemon juice

½ cup fried onion oil

Salt to taste

Method

Before preparation —

In a Dutch pot, heat the oil. Add the chopped onions and cook them until they turn golden brown. After draining, set it away. The fried onion oil is required for the marinating process. So, set aside the oil and cooked onion. Soak basmati rice for one hour after rinsing. Mint and coriander should be chopped and kept aside. Set aside after frying cashews and raisins in Radhuni Premium Ghee. Soak food colouring and saffron in milk, then leave aside.

Marinating mutton —

Place the mutton in a large bowl, then add the marinating ingredients with Radhuni Hyderabadi Biryani Masala and mix it well. Allow to marinate for one hour or overnight. Place the bowl in the refrigerator to marinate if marinating overnight. To bring the mutton back to room temperature, take it out of the refrigerator an hour before cooking.

Cooking rice —

The rice has to be cooked through to a medium consistency. Add salt and bring a big saucepan of water to a boil. Add the soaked and rinsed basmati rice to the boiling water. Cook until 50 per cent of the rice is done, 3 to 4 minutes. Do not drain it; instead, turn off the heat and begin assembling the biryani right away.

Assembling the biriyani —

Grab a big saucepan; you may use a Dutch pot or other type of biryani pot. Spread the meat evenly across the bottom. Now place half of the rice on top. Spread it evenly after using a slotted spoon to remove the rice from the water and pour it immediately on top of the marinated mutton. Add half of the fried onions, mint leaves, and coriander on top. Add more rice on top and garnish with mint leaves, coriander, and fried onions. Add the raisins and fried cashews on top. Drizzle the rice with extracts. Add the saffron milk on top of it as well and add the boiled eggs for decorations.

CHICKEN BIRYANI

Ingredients

1 cup boiled basmati rice

½ teaspoon mint leaves

Salt as required

2 tsp virgin olive oil

40g Radhuni Biryani Masala

2 onions

1 cup sour curd

Water as required

1 tbsp Radhuni Premium Ghee

½ kg potatoes

1 kg chicken

1 tsp saffron

10 green chillies

1 tbsp ginger paste

2 drops kewra

1 tbsp rose water

Method

In a big skillet, heat up two teaspoons of oil. Add potatoes to heated oil and fry for 3 to 5 minutes, or until gently browned. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain; set aside. One tablespoon of saffron can be steeped in one-fourth cup of water to make saffron water. To produce kewra

water, combine kewra drops with water and thoroughly mix. Put them away for use at a later time. Cut the onions and coriander leaves into small pieces and set them aside.

Olive oil should be heated in a deep pan in the meantime. Add the Radhuni Biryani Masala to the oil after it is heated enough. After that, cut an onion and sauté it until it becomes pink. Add the chicken, fried potatoes, green chilli paste, and sliced green chillies to it now. Combine all the spices and heat for one to two minutes. Next, stir in the hanging curd and stir. Before adding the chicken to the recipe, make sure it has been thoroughly cleaned and patted dry.

After adjusting the flame to medium once more, add the mint leaves and coriander. Pour in one tsp of saffron water, rose water, and kewra water. Cook the chicken until it's soft. Next, distribute one cup of cooked rice equally. Then cover with Radhuni Premium Ghee and add the remaining saffron water. Now that steam is forming, you can cook the dish without a lid, or cover it to create a dum effect.

Cook, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with 1 tablespoon each of fried onions coriander leaves and Radhuni Premium Ghee. Serve hot biryani of chicken with your preferred raita. Have fun!

Essentials: With the help of Radhuni Kachchi Biryani Masala you can prepare the succulent dish in your own home!

FRUIT CUSTARD

Ingredients

2½ tbsp Radhuni Custard Powder

¼ cup water

500ml milk

4 tbsp sugar

1 apple

1 cup grapes

½ cup pomegranate arils

1 cup diced strawberries

2 tbsp slithered almonds

2 tbsp pistachios

2 tbsp raisins

Method

While making the custard, Radhuni Custard Powder and water should be combined until a smooth, lump-free consistency is achieved. Pour the milk and sugar into a saucepan, place over medium heat, and bring to a boil. After the liquid reaches a boiling point, reduce the heat and slowly add the Radhuni Custard Powder combination, stirring to ensure a continuous stream is added.

Stir constantly until the custard thickens and all of the ingredients are included. This will thicken as it cools, so take it off the stove and let it cool. When room temperature, mix in the raisins, almonds, and chopped fruits. Sprinkle chopped nuts and raisins on top before serving.

Photo: Collected / VD Photography / Unsplash

FALOODA

Ingredients

Jelly powder

Radhuni Falooda Mix (this includes tapioca pearls, noodles, raisins, and basil seeds)

Additional ingredients required –

One cup water

1 litre milk

1 apple

10 strawberries

1 cup grapes

2 kiwis

Scoops of ice cream

Method

The first step in making falooda is to produce the jelly. To one cup of water, add the jelly powder and stir. Place this mixture over medium heat and boil, stirring, for 4 to 5 minutes. Subsequently, transfer the heated jelly mixture into a small dish and let it reach room temperature. Once there, place it in the fridge to firm up.

In the meantime, chop the apples, strawberries, and kiwis into cubes and split the grapes in half. After bringing the milk to a boil, add the entire Radhuni Falooda Mix and stir. When the mixture reaches a boiling point, whisk it constantly over medium-high heat. After then, take it off of the heat and let it to cool.

Cut the jelly into little pieces and incorporate it into the falooda mixture with the chopped fruits. Arrange the falooda and fruit combination in layers, starting with some jelly cubes. After that, add ice cream scoops on top. Enjoy!

Essentials: If you are more of a kheer person, then Radhuni Kheer Mix got you covered!