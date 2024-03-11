Quick and easy recipes for iftar with All Time Bread

The holy month of Ramadan has arrived and in this month of fasting, we look forward to a fulfilling meal after a long day's abstinence from food and water. While we want to spend most of our time doing as many good deeds as possible, we also look forward to a delicious meal at the end of the day.

Here are some quick and easy recipes that you can make using All Time Bread as the main ingredient. This Ramadan, you can set aside the worry of putting food on the table if you only have a pack of All Time Bread in your pantry!

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Ingredients

8 slices All Time Bread

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard

A handful of lettuce

2 tomatoes

4 slices of cheese

For the chicken –

1 chicken breast

2 tsp oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp chilli powder

Method

To cook the chicken, cut the chicken breast into small pieces and coat them with chilli powder, black pepper, and salt. Put oil in a pan and then add the chicken pieces. Stir them until they are fully cooked and set aside. Alongside, slice the tomatoes, and mix the mayonnaise and mustard. Take some of the mayonnaise and mix it with the chicken and set the rest aside.

To assemble, spread a thin layer of the mayonnaise mixture on a slice of All Time Bread and then place a lettuce leaf. Put a couple of tomato slices and then add a slice of cheese. Then, add some chicken pieces to it and finally close the top with another slice of bread slathered with mayonnaise and mustard on one side.

SAVOURY TOASTS

Ingredients

For the pizza toast –

12 slices All Time Bread

4 slices cheese

¼ cup black olives

12 pepperonis

For the mushroom toast –

¾ cup mushroom

1 onion

1 garlic

1 tsp oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

­For the tomato and egg toast –

1 tomato

2 eggs

1 tbsp cheese spread

A pinch of salt and pepper

Method

You can make different variants of toast using All Time Bread — here are three delicious ones and they all start by toasting the bread slices:

For the pizza toast, simply heat the pepperonis in a pan for a couple of minutes until they are cooked and then place cheese slices on the bread, followed by the pepperonis and sliced olives. Heat this in the oven before serving.

For the mushroom toast, slice the mushrooms, onion and garlic and sauté them with some salt and pepper. Once the mushrooms and onions become soft, remove them from heat and let them cool slightly. Spoon them over the bread slices before serving.

For the tomato and egg toast, slice the tomatoes and sprinkle over some salt and pepper. Let them sizzle on a pan for a couple of minutes. Boil the eggs. Place the tomato slices on your toasted bread followed by slices of boiled egg.

BREAD PIZZA

Ingredients

8 slices All Time Bread

2 tbsp cheese spread

2 tsp tomato ketchup

2 tsp chilli sauce

¼ cup black olives

¼ cup diced bell pepper

4 sticks sausages

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chilli flakes

Method

First, put the cheese spread onto the All Time Bread slices and then mix the ketchup and chilli sauce; spread this on top as well. Then add the shredded mozzarella cheese and top with diced bell pepper, sliced olives, and sausages. Finish off with a generous sprinkling of oregano and let them grill in the oven until the cheese is molten. Once done, sprinkle over some chilli flakes for the final touch.

Photo: All Time