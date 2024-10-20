Up for a feast? Here’s how to get started with these easy recipes

Get ready to elevate your culinary game with these delicacies, each with a unique twist! Whether you are cooking for a special occasion or simply indulging in a comforting meal, these dishes will impress with their delightful textures and bold flavours.

So, let's dive into the details and start cooking up a storm!

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

CRACKLING SPINACH

Ingredients

45-50 spinach leaves

2 tbsp corn-starch

Oil for deep frying

1 tsp powdered sugar

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp roasted sesame seeds

Method

Wash the spinach leaves and pat them dry. If the leaves are damp, they will clump together when cornstarch is added, and your crackling spinach will be slightly greasy. Take 8 to 10 leaves at a time, lay one over the other, roll, and chop into fine strips/ ribbons. Do this with all the leaves. Separate the spinach strips/ ribbons with your fingers.

Sprinkle the cornstarch over the spinach and then toss well so the spinach is evenly and well coated. Make sure the spinach is well separated and not clumped together.

Heat the oil in a wok. Fry the spinach in about 4 or 5 batches. When it is about smoking hot, drop the coated spinach and fry till crisp but not brown. This should not take more than 2 or 3 minutes.

Drain on paper towels. While still hot, sprinkle red chilli flakes, salt, powdered sugar and toasted sesame seeds. Toss lightly to mix well. Serve immediately.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

NARKEL-CHINGRI

Ingredients

250g prawns (chingri)

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp poppy seeds (posto)

2 tbsp mustard seeds (shorshe)

2 tsp grated coconut or young coconut flesh of the tender coconut

6 green chillies, as per taste

1 cup coconut water

3 tbsp coconut milk

Method

Cut and devein the prawns; marinate with a pinch of salt and turmeric powder and keep them aside for 10 minutes. Pour the coconut water, and scrape out the tender flesh in the mixer; add mustard seeds, poppy seeds and green chilli and pulse it to a paste.

Now, lightly stir fry the prawns in mustard oil, be careful to not over-fry — that would make it rubbery. Place it in a bowl, add the masala paste, coconut milk, coconut water, and salt, and mix it well. Fill the whole content carefully inside the coconut shell but leave a little space inside. Take a large pan and add water to it. Place the coconut carefully into the pan. The water level should be 1/3 of the height of the coconut. Cook for 30 minutes on medium heat.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

BONELESS ILISH

Ingredients

6 pieces ilish

¼ cup yoghurt

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 cup thinly sliced onions

2 tbsp fried onions

5-6 green onions

Salt to taste

Method

In a bowl, add yoghurt, vinegar, red chilli powder, and sugar, and mix well. Add salt and turmeric powder and mix well until a smooth paste is formed. Place the ilish pieces into the yoghurt mixture and mix well until the fish pieces have been fully covered with the mixture.

Add mustard oil and mix well. Add a layer of onions into a pressure cooker, then place the fish on top. Repeating this pattern, add another layer of onions then fish on top. Place the excess yoghurt mixture and water.

Cover with lid tightly and cook for 10 minutes on high heat. After 10 minutes lower the heat and cook for 90 minutes. Afterwards, carefully open the lid. Sprinkle fried onions and green chillies. Cook on high heat until the gravy thickens.

Boneless ilish is ready to serve.

Recipe: Star Lifestyle Archives

Special Thanks to Amari Dhaka for food preparation and styling