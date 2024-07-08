Why settle for ordinary? Dive into these extraordinary mango recipes

Indulge in the taste of summer with our handpicked mango recipes — a compilation of some of our favourite mango recipes. From delectable salads to luscious desserts and refreshing beverages, these dishes celebrate the season's favourite fruit in deliciously creative ways.

MANGO AND CHICKEN SALAD

This tropical salad is great to make at this time of the year, bursting with fresh flavours from mangoes and a spicy kick from grilled chicken.

Ingredients

For the chicken –

2 chicken breasts

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp paprika powder

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp lime juice

For the salad –

1 large ripe mango

1 red bell pepper

A bunch of lettuce

¼ cup olives

1 red onion

1 cup grape tomatoes

Method

Start by marinating the chicken with olive oil, paprika powder, black pepper powder, salt, garlic powder, cumin powder, and lime juice. Rub all these ingredients over the chicken breast pieces and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice the mango, onion and bell pepper into juliennes and chop fresh lettuce. Also slice the black olives and grape tomatoes. Grill the chicken on medium heat flipping only when one side is cooked entirely. Let the chicken pieces cool slightly before slicing them.

Arrange the chicken pieces with the fruits and vegetables, sprinkle paprika powder and black pepper powder on top and toss together. You can serve this with freshly squeezed lime juice or a vinaigrette dressing.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

MANGO RASIYA

This luscious sweet pickle is a must-try for any pickle lover. With the perfect balance of jaggery's sweetness and mustard oil's zesty flavour, raw mangoes transform into Bengali version of a delicious marmalade.

Ingredients

4 medium-sized raw mangoes

3 cups of sugarcane jaggery

3 cups of mustard oil

1½ tbsp salt

1 tbsp five spice

2 tsp sliced dried chili

2 tbsp roasted cumin powder

½ cup vinegar

Method

Begin by taking ripe mangoes, and cutting them into 4 slices and place them in a sieve for excess water to drain away. Meanwhile, heat a pan and add the jaggery. Once it's dissolved into a rich liquid, add the mangoes. Next, add salt and vinegar to taste with five spices blend consisting of cumin, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and fennel seeds. Once the mangoes softened, add dried chillies, cumin powder, and a touch of mustard oil. Lower the flame further and cook until the pickle takes on a reddish colour.

MANGO FOOL

Ingredients

4 raw mangoes (medium sized)

400g condensed milk

Powdered sugar, to taste (depending on the mango)

Aam ada (mango ginger), for flavour. If not available, mango flavour can be used or skip this.

Method

Boil whole raw mango with skin. Scoop out the flesh, cool it, and keep it in the fridge for some time. Mix cold condensed milk, mango pulp, and sugar with a hand blender. Divide the mixture in serving bowls, keep it in the fridge at least for 4-5 hours.

Ideal dessert for summer.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

VIRGIN MANGO ORANGE MOJITO

This unique virgin mojito is made with everyone's favourite summer fruit. It tastes fizzy, fruity, sweet, and tart all at once, making your taste buds tingle with deliciousness. Now is the best time of the year to make this virgin mango orange mojito when mangoes are at the peak of their glory, available in several varieties.

Ingredients

1 cup orange juice

1½ cup lemon soda

½ cup mango puree

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp lime zest

1 tsp orange zest

1 tbsp sugar

Bunch of mint leaves

5-6 ice cubes

Method

Peel off the skin from one large mango and finely puree its cheeks to get ½ cup of mango puree. Slightly muddle a handful of mint leaves with a tablespoon of sugar to attain a deep mint flavour. Be careful not to overdo it as this will extract the bitterness from the mint leaves. Grate the skin of one lime and one orange with a micro-plane grater to extricate their zest.

In a blender, blend the mango puree along with freshly squeezed orange juice and lime juice. Then, pour in lemon soda and sprinkle orange and lime zest and mix them together properly with a spoon. Drop a few ice cubes to your serving glass and add the muddled mint leaves first. Pour in the mango orange mojito mixture and garnish with slices of lime, orange, and mint leaves.