Why rings are the unsung heroes of your jewellery box

Psychologists assert that we humans tend to notice other human's hands just as much as we notice the eyes. We talk with our hands, express emotions with them, work with them and so much more! Is it any wonder that since time immemorial human beings have come up with ways to adorn their hands with jewellery?

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Rings are definitely top of that list of jewellery. Although seemingly small in size, rings do pack a punch! From dainty, barely-there ones to oversized, chunky ones and everything else in between, rings are incredibly fun and add just the right amount of pizzazz to one's look.

Let's start with the basics. Ask any woman what's her favourite piece of jewellery and chances her she'll say her engagement ring. Not just a mere ornament it is a symbol of love, commitment and affirmation a couple have towards each other.

An engagement ring is probably the most worn and loved piece of jewellery for women. This ring could be a simple gold band, a cluster of diamonds or a massive solitaire that could support its very own solar system!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Made popular by Hollywood celebrities a big rock is the ultimate accessory to flaunt. Elizabeth Taylor, the grande dame of Hollywood with an enviable collection of jewels whose legendary engagement rings are talked about still today set the trend for diamonds on rings. And hers weren't just any other diamonds but the rarest of the rarest kinds.

Gold bands were de rigueur before that; women were content with a simple gold ring. Diamond became the standard for engagement rings, especially with De Beers and Tiffany & Co.'s clever marketing. If you are lucky enough to have a generous fiancé who put a ring on it and a big one at that you have hit the jackpot!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Statement rings were made popular in the seventies and eighties when oversized everything was all the rage. Along came the minimalistic nineties and such statement pieces were considered over the top and dated. However, cocktail rings are hot and happening right now! Stunning pieces are crafted with rainbow-coloured stones with the most exquisite designs that are bound to steal your heart and the limelight of any party.

A ring is enough to elevate your entire look. Jewellery stores have a stunning array of gorgeous cocktail rings that are not only unique but also worthy of being considered as heirlooms.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Semi-precious stones and costume jewellery are equally stylish. Choose a unique piece that will complement multiple outfits and will add just the right touch of bling to your look. You can go for gold or silver tones or pick a jewel tone such as emerald or ruby that is likely to match with other jewellery pieces you own.

Model: Suhi

Styling: Isha Yeasmin

MUA: Sumon Rahat & Team