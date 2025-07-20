Skip fast fashion—choose Anarkali, crafted over months

There are outfits we wear, and then there are outfits that wear us. No matter how many fashion waves come and go, timeless garments return, stronger and more relevant than ever. And perhaps it's time we admitted it: a wardrobe, no matter how modern, is incomplete without at least one Anarkali.

Flares and feelings

There is something inherently cinematic about the Anarkali, right? Maybe it's the way the panels fall with gravity-defying grace, or how the flare follows you a second too late as you walk away. It is drama, yes, but a regal drama. The kind that doesn't scream, but whispers powerfully.

The beauty lies, to a great extent, in its versatility. You will find it softly structured for everyday elegance or extravagantly layered for wedding aisles. No matter the fabric, no matter the occasion, it adapts, but it never fades.

Designers across the subcontinent have reimagined the Anarkali in every possible way, but the essence remains unchanged: fitted at the top, dramatically flared from the waist down, and always a celebration of the female form.

The simpler versions, made of breathable cottons, light georgettes or chanderi, are perfect for long summer days. Minimal embroidery, soft prints, or delicate threadwork give just the right amount of detail to make the piece feel special without feeling loud.

And then there are the Anarkalis that come with structured vests. The contrasts are as classic as they are deliberate. Sometimes, the vest carries the detail, the zardozi, the mirror works and the textures, while the fabric beneath moves like water. Other times, the vest steps back to let the borders, panels, and pleats of the dress speak.

And finally, the bridal Anarkali. That's an ensemble that looks like it was stitched from a royal dream. Woven in Banarasi, brocades or pure silks and adorned with zardozi, resham, and hand-appliqué work, these pieces are nothing short of heirlooms. The kind of pieces you imagine passing down, folded neatly with care and story.

The one perfect piece

We live in a time of overconsumption, where it's easy to collect wardrobes full of clothes, and we forget about the next season. But an Anarkali — especially one made by hand, by heart — is something different.

The hand-stitched ones take time. Sometimes weeks. Often, months. Every seam is a conversation between the designer and the artisan. The motif placements, the thread choices, and the lining of each panel are all done with care. And when it all comes together, it is nothing short of art.

Yes, these pieces often cost more. And sometimes we pause at the price tag. However, if we paused long enough to consider the hours behind it, the families sustained by it, the traditions protected by it, maybe it wouldn't seem like too much.

Behind every handcrafted Anarkali is a story — a designer and an artisan who insists that tradition deserves its place in today's world. When we support these pieces, we support more than just design. We support livelihoods, we support slow fashion, we support the idea that beauty is not meant to be disposable.

A celebration of what's ours

Ask anyone who owns one, and they'll tell you: their Anarkali is not just another outfit. It's what they wore to a cousin's mehndi function, or to their own engagement, something that still excites them to no end.

It may be a soft mint with pearl detailing that they wore under the sun. Or a rich maroon that moved like liquid when they danced. Anarkalis have a way of being part of our moments.

It is not so different in a designer's mind either. In a market crowded with imported trends and fast fashion clones, they make these dresses stand tall like a celebration of our roots. When you choose one — especially one designed and crafted locally — you're not just investing in a garment. You are investing in heritage, in sustainability, and in a future where our craft still has a voice.

Our designers, our artisans, our national textiles — they deserve our recognition, not just admiration from afar. And what better way to celebrate that than by owning a piece that reflects all of it, stitched together in the most graceful way?

So, if your wardrobe does not already include one, maybe it's time to find that one piece — the one that fits your frame and your story just right.

Model: Mysha

Fashion Direction & Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Sumaya Khan

Jewellery: 6 Yards Jewelry

MUA: Piash & Team

Location: Santorini by IKitchen