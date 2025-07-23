Between two stitches: Classic cuts, modern eyes

There's a new kind of dressing quietly taking over wardrobes, and it's not flowing with trends or chasing attention. It is where classic silhouettes meet sharp cuts, handwoven traditions sit beside statement styling, and familiar textures are reimagined in ways that feel just right for now.

Whether it's a patchwork saree styled with a jet-black blouse or a traditional shawl thrown over linen pants and block heels, this is fashion that knows its roots. However, one is also not afraid to move forward. And that balance? It's exactly what makes the looks stand out.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

We have all seen it: a traditional silhouette worn with a structured jacket, a soft cotton kurta paired with trousers that could pass for tailored separates, or a timeless katan saree that feels new simply because of how it's been styled. And perhaps that's what makes this movement a little different. It allows you to wear your roots while holding space for reinvention.

In a moment where excess is often mistaken for elegance, this softer expression of style feels quietly confident. It leans into heritage, not for the nostalgic value, but to reinterpret it. So, a classic long kameez, the kind that once defined daily wear for women across generations, now comes updated with high slits, wide cuffs, or artisanal threadwork. A structured top is softened with the gleam of silk. The pairing of textures, the play of silhouettes, and even the drapes are purposeful yet personal.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

What keeps this trend compelling is its ease. Designers are leaning into simplicity, trusting the fabric and the form to carry the weight of the statement. These are pieces that refuse to be boxed into time.

A standout element in this shift is tailoring, an understanding of fit that does not compromise comfort. Whether it's the mid-slit kurta worn over flared pants or cropped vests that contrast the flow of an otherwise soft silhouette, every cut feels intentional. And in many ways, they reflect the choices by which we live now. Women who want to wear something special, but not necessarily opulent.

What also anchors this shift is sustainability, not just in the environmental sense but in terms of emotional longevity. You buy one good piece, you wear it again and again, and each time it looks a little different. It is not about disposable trends. It's about rediscovering your style within the framework of what you already own.

Maybe it's time to stop overthinking your wardrobe and start mixing things up. That half-sleeve turtleneck you wear on repeat? It looks surprisingly good tucked into a handloom saree with a sleek belt.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Have a vintage block-printed dupatta? Throw it over a solid co-ord set or even a linen jumpsuit — it adds just enough personality without trying too hard.

If your closet includes a button-down vest, layer it over a cotton shirt, dress or a neutral tunic and cigarette pants. Suddenly, you are not just wearing clothes, you are making your own statement and reminding everyone who you are.

This is the kind of fashion that doesn't chase attention. This one is rooted, but not stuck. You don't have to give up the drama of traditional design, but you don't have to wear it all at once, either. A statement necklace with an understated cut. A riot of colour balanced by monochrome styling.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

This is where taste meets instinct.

What makes this aesthetic more than just a visual statement is how it reflects the lives we actually live. We are constantly navigating contrasts, between tradition and ambition, between memory and movement. So, it makes sense that our clothes do the same. Find your colour palette, your style, and above all, the hidden gems inside your closet.

This is not just fashion; it's identity dressing. A way of wearing where you come from, while stepping confidently into who you are today. Because sometimes, the most modern thing you can wear is a classic, styled your way.

Model: Maisha

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Chondon by Chandana Dewan

Jewellery: Shoilee by Tahmina Shaily

Location: Arunapalli

Special thanks to Ashraf Kaiser