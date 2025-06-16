Bold Patterns & Comfort—Kids’ Shoes That Do Both

In the ever-evolving world of children's fashion, footwear is no longer just about function; it's about flair, comfort, and choice. From school runs to weekend weddings, today's little ones are stepping out in style with shoes that match their moods, personalities, and activities.

Whether it's a pair of sparkly ballerinas for a birthday party or breathable clogs for hot summer days, parents now have a wide array of options to pick from and kids are increasingly part of the decision-making too!

Here's a quick look at some of the trendiest, comfiest, and most practical shoes for your child's growing feet.

Photo: Collected / Amanda Belec / Unsplash

Slip-on and shine: Loafers

Children are feisty and on foot for most of their waking hours. As such, comfort takes top priority when choosing their footwear.

Loafers can be a good, unisex choice for kids, with simple, slip-on designs that allow them the agency to wear shoes on their own. Additionally, well-made loafers can provide a comfortable and supportive fit, which is crucial for growing feet.

It is important, however, to choose loafers with flexible soles and breathable materials to ensure healthy foot development. These look great at parties or casual outings and are easily available at shoe stores around Dhaka, for as little as Tk 500.

Cool and comfy: Clogs

Bangladeshi summers are getting progressively hotter, and it is important to ensure that children's feet are kept as cool as the rest of their bodies. Clogs, with their rubber make and holes for ventilation offer a relaxing option for both the little ladies and gentlemen, all day. Some come with removable charms, adding to the fun!

The shoes range from Tk 300, if bought from street vendors, to Tk 2000, at more affluent stores. Online stores offer quality shoes within this range as well, with extra charms for a nominal cost.

Photo: Collected / Thea Harrison / Unsplash

Built for play: Sports shoes

A winner when it comes to comfort is the classic sports shoe. Whether canvas or any other material, one must ensure that the footwear is light and not too chunky.

Designed to provide support, cushioning and traction, sports shoes come in a variety of colours to cater to the preferences of the little ones. Go for Velcro, rather than laces to ensure ease of wear, uninterrupted play and fewer ouchies.

Good sports shoes can be found in Bata and Apex between Tk 1000 and 2500, with non-branded options available at the Chowrangi Bhaban in Elephant Road.

Festive flair: Khussa

Come Eid, Baishakh or a family wedding, festivities call for comfy, ethnic footwear. Glamming up little feet since time immemorial are khussas, with their flat and easy slip-on designs. Classic black or brown plains, or embellished in brighter shades, khussas look great with shalwar kameez sets or panjabis.

Look for comfortable khussa options at Aarong or even on the streets of Dhaka College. Prices range between Tk 300 and 1000.

Summer staples: Sandals

Hands down, the absolute best for summer, sandals can be both casual and fashionable. With their breathable style, they keep feet comfy and happy over panjabis, shalwar kameezes, dresses, and shorts. Choose sandals that relent when bent as those provide maximum comfort for little feet.

Quality sandals can be found at Bata, Apex and similar stores, costing around Tk 1300 and 1500 per pair.

Twirl-ready toes: Ballerina flats

Ballerina flats or bellies, as they are popularly known, are party shoes that girl parents have relied on forever. Predictable, yes, but oodles of fun too!

They come in glittery metallic colours, bows, and so much more. When all else fails, just fish out those bellies; whatever the occasion, trust them to get the job done. Find them at practically any shoe store, costing between Tk 500 and 800 a pair.

Suited for style: Dress shoes

Wanting to put your little man in a suit? Dress shoes are an awesome choice if selected wisely. Choose soft leather pairs with at least one adult finger wiggle room on either side. Make sure those toes are not getting squished because toe bites can hurt long after the shoes are off.

Appropriately chosen, these can make your boy's outfit an instant hit. A little hard to find in traditional stores, look for these shoes online. Prices may be a little bit on the higher end, but hey, all in the name of fashion, right?