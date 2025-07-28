Elevate your summer look with bright teal and turquoise makeup

With mercury levels soaring high like never before, we are bringing brazen back. Gone are the times when soft and subtle would cut it — now is the time to elevate your makeup game to higher plains.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

International runways are drawing inspiration from the blazing heat waves that are scorching the skies everywhere, and makeup is getting wild and funky to match summer's high energy. Dewy skin and soft lips are pretty, but this season demands bright colours that will capture attention and hold it!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

The very first hues to conjure the image of summer in one's mind are shades of blue. Scorching skies make our minds, bodies, and souls yearn for a blissful dip in the pool, to cool off in style! And what better way to enjoy your time by the pool than jazzing up your look with a teal eyeliner?

Matching your vibrant sarong with azure blue eye makeup will look fantastic. And while we are at it, turquoise is another amazing shade that will bring the coolness of the ocean to your lovely face. A swipe of turquoise eyeliner, or a full-on eye done with shades of turquoise, will turn you into a summer nymph!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Summertime means bounty is abundant in nature. From fruits to flowers to foliage, everything abounds. Luscious leaves sparkle following a sudden shower of rain, and various hues of green deck the earth. Take inspiration from nature and choose green for your eyes in all its glory.

Sparkling leaf green eyeshadow will look fantastic against our rich skin tone, with loads of mascara and oodles of oomph. A deep green eyeliner will jazz up your lovely peepers, making them mesmerising! And while we are at it, why should we shy away from other summery colours? Mango yellow is fun and fabulous, so why not wear it on your eyes? Lychee pink is another sweet shade for us to play around with. A glossy lychee pink lip is the ultimate summertime treat for your soul and style!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

A hot tip: Keep the rest of the face bare when going bold with your eyes to maximise your summer glam. Swipe on some sheer highlighter and keep your lips glossy and glowing, and let your inner summer diva take on the world.

Model: Mridula

Fashion Direction & Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Mua: Sumon Rahat & Team