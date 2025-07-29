Gunman kills five in ‘mass shooting’ in Thai capital

A gunman killed five security guards and wounded three other people in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand's capital yesterday, police said.

The suspect opened fire with a "gun-type weapon" at the Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok's Bang Sue district at 12:31pm, police said, before taking his own life.

The shooting stemmed from a personal dispute, with the suspect -- a former market employee -- holding a long-running grudge against one of the security guards. "We obtained this information from his wife's testimony," officer Sayam Boonsom told reporters at the scene.