Traditional weddings are so last decade – Meet the new-age brides

Let us reminisce for a moment. Think back to those sepia-tinged photos of our mother's wedding day. Shy and demure, the young girl in the photo has her gaze lowered. Her bejewelled forehead is covered with a veil, studded with golden stars and moons. This veil is no ordinary garment though — a piece of fabric that symbolises a girl's transition to womanhood; she no longer is only her father's daughter but a wife, a daughter-in-law, and so much more. That veil on her head represents her family's values that have been inculcated in her since birth, which she will bring with her to her new home, elevating their status and dignity.

Photo: Sheikh Suraiya Rehnuma / LenZKraft Studio

As a bride, her head must be kept respectfully lowered at all times because heaven forbid, should she so much as dare to look up she will be labelled as brazen for years to come! Her hopes, dreams, and aspirations are of little consequence as she will have to honour the customs and traditions of her husband's family, with her head and gaze lowered.

Perhaps, that is why your mother raised you as a woman with a strong voice who is not afraid of having an opinion. As she held you right after birth, she gazed into your little eyes and made a silent promise to you that her daughter will never keep her head bowed and down.

Photo: Sheikh Suraiya Rehnuma / LenZKraft Studio

She was not allowed to choose her wedding saree or jewellery, but made sure you get to choose and do things your way. Her hopes and dreams may have been kept aside to make way for others but she, and others like her, gave an entire generation of women the audacity to hold their own — the emancipation that propelled us all towards an equal, more just society.

Thank God for these heroes!

Photo: Sheikh Suraiya Rehnuma / LenZKraft Studio

Our mothers are instrumental in shaping us as individuals and they must be lauded, for brides of today are not shying away from holding their own at their weddings! Gone are the days of patronising parents, relatives and in-laws who created a culture of submission. The modern Bangladeshi woman possesses great substance and she knows her mind.

Is it not refreshing to see brides enjoying their big day, dancing and having a blast? What's more, our society at large is becoming more accepting of couples deciding to have weddings that reflect their style and preferences. After all, it is their big day and not the family's!

A definite and welcome sign of progress is in-laws respecting the daughter-in-law's wishes, be it the choice of venue or the outfit.

Photo: Sheikh Suraiya Rehnuma / LenZKraft Studio

A bride wearing sneakers with her saree is breaking stereotypes for sure, and she's comfortable while she's at it!

A girl dreams her whole life about her wedding. Should she decide to wear pristine white or purple for the wedding — that is her prerogative. Brides dancing the night away is not only beautiful but also liberating in the best possible way. Relatives raising their brows at fierce brides wearing an off-shoulder gown for the reception, or a sleeveless choli with her lehenga must feel the winds of change for it is most welcome and is here to stay!

Model: Afsana Ahmad

Styling & Concept: Sheikh Suraiya Rehnuma / LenZKraft Studio

Mua: Nazrul Makeover