Dressed to impress: 5 celeb-inspired bridal looks you can't ignore

For every bride, the dress is not just fabric and lace; it is a manifestation of dreams spun over a lifetime. The anticipation of that first glimpse in the mirror – adorned in a wedding dress that reflects her soul – is a moment etched in the heart. Celebrity weddings are a constant source of inspiration, showcasing extravagant ceremonies and elegant fashion choices. So, brides-to-be, take note! You can bookmark several bridal cues from your favourite celebrity couples' weddings for your special day.

Munzereen Shahid's soft glam akhd look

Brides seeking a refined style and minimalistic makeup look can draw inspiration from Munzereen's choice. Her akhd ceremony look featured a perfect balance of sophistication and minimalism. The bride donned a neutral colour palette, which enhanced her natural beauty. The makeup highlighted her features with soft contouring, rosy blush, and subtle lip colour. Munzereen's eyes stole the show with carefully applied eyeshadow, faux lashes, and precise eyeliner, creating a gaze that captivated everyone.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Tasnia Farin's enchanting Jamdani sari

Tasnia Farin, in her recent nuptials, graced the occasion in an exquisite red Jamdani sari crafted by Nobo Dhaka. The sari, a labour of love meticulously crafted over a year, showcased the timeless beauty of traditional Jamdani weaving.

Brides-to-be can draw inspiration from this elegant choice, opting for intricately woven Jamdani saris that celebrate heritage and craftsmanship. The rich red hue symbolising love and passion adds a touch of tradition to a modern bridal look.

Kiara Advani's muted rosy make-up

Kiara Advani's wedding look – adorned with musted rosy makeup – sets a romantic tone that brides-to-be can draw inspiration from. The choice of soft, rosy hues added a touch of femininity and elegance to her overall bridal aesthetic.

Brides aiming for a similar radiance can consider incorporating rosy tones in their eyeshadow, blush, and lip colour, which will create a harmonious and romantic palette.

Parineeti Chopra's ecru-coloured lehenga

Parineeti Chopra tied knots with Raghav Chadha in an ecru-coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Taking nearly 2500 hours to make, the lehenga shows the meticulous artistry behind creating a timeless bridal piece.

Brides-to-be can consider bespoke creations that showcase intricate details, ensuring their wedding attire is not just an outfit but a work of art that narrates their unique love story.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Athiya Shetty's graceful hairstyles

Athiya Shetty showcased a series of captivating hairstyles for her wedding functions perfect for modern brides. Whether it's the romantic crown braid for her halud or a traditional bun adorned with ornamental flowers for the Muhurtham ceremony – neatly uniting the old and new, Athiya's wedding hairstyles reimagined modern bridal looks. With her nude make-up look and stunning hairstyles, Athiya was a vision in everything understated.

Brides-to-be! Why not embrace this less-is-more approach for a fail-safe look and make a statement with your wedding day tresses?

Celebrity brides are nowadays showcasing a diverse array of styles from timeless elegance to minimalistic makeup looks. Whatever your personal taste is, these celebrity-inspired bridal styles offer a glimpse into the endless possibilities for creating a wedding day look that is uniquely yours.