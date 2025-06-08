Govt yet to receive any letter from Tulip: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the interim government has not yet received any letter from Tulip Siddiq, reportedly seeking a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus during his official visit to the UK.

"The government has not yet received any such letter," Shafiqul told UNB when enquired about Tulip Siddiq's reported letter seeking audience with Yunus.

"We cannot comment on something we have not seen," the press secretary added.

Yunus is scheduled to leave Dhaka for London tomorrow evening as part of his four-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

"I haven't done anything wrong and I have nothing to hide. If you're serious about finding out the truth, let's talk," Tulip Siddiq wrote on X, tagging the CA and sharing a report run by The Guardian.

Former UK city minister Tulip Siddiq has written to Yunus as she wants to meet him in London to clear up a "misunderstanding" after corruption allegations made by the interim administration led her to resign from the UK government, according to a report run by The Guardian.

Siddiq, whose aunt deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was put on trial in absentia last week over crimes against humanity during her 15 years tenure, has been accused by the authorities in Bangladesh of benefitting from the former regime.