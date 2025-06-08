Three-storey school building collapses into Jamuna in Manikganj

A three-storey building of Bharanga Government Primary School in Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj was devoured by the Jamuna river following several days of intense riverbank erosion.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the entire structure collapsed into the river.

The matter was confirmed today by Md Khorshed Alam, executive engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Manikganj office.

Wazed Ali Sarkar, member of Ward 5 of Bachamara union, said the school had been under threat from severe river erosion over the past few days.

"Initially, a portion of the school building sank into the river. Then, on Saturday afternoon, the remaining part of the structure was also swallowed by the Jamuna," he said.

While some furniture, including chairs and tables, was salvaged, most other items inside the building could not be recovered.

Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nahiyan Nuren said, "Upon receiving the initial report, we immediately dispatched a local engineer to inspect the building on Friday. However, by Saturday we were informed that the entire structure had collapsed into the river."