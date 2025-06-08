One killed in bus-bike collision in Faridpur

One injured

A man was killed and another critically injured when a bus collided head-on with their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur this evening.

The victim is Riyan Hossain, 20, of Dasar upazila in Madaripur district, said Md Rokibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

The accident occurred around 6:00pm when a Dhaka-bound bus operated by Iconic Paribahan collided with the motorcycle, which was travelling from Madaripur towards Bhanga. Riyan died on the spot, said the OC.

The injured, Md Yasin, 17, was initially taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex in critical condition. He was later referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police seized the bus but the driver fled the scene, OC Rokibuzzaman added.