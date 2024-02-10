A day in the life of a social butterfly!

Another winter, another dozen weddings to attend. The pomp and circumstance surrounding a wedding is on steroids these days in Dhaka and you are here for it! Having secured your invitation to the most extravagant ones of the season, your outfits have been sorted, each more extravagant than the last.

Sure, a few of them have been borrowed from those wealthy friends with a closet to envy, some are first-grade replicas of designer outfits from Kolkata and a few are knock-offs from, well, Gawsia but no one will know, you are sure of it.

Starting from sangeet, dala exchange, dance rehearsals, dala exchange, holud, wedding, reception — there is not an end to these festivities but you are armed, guns blazing! Between friends, a few of these outfits might upstage the bride but who really cares — a girl must look her absolute best, shine bright like a diamond and dance the night away in her Sabyasachi and Masaba! After all, getting invited to these events was no mean feat since you barely know the hosts and had to pull some serious strings to ensure your presence.

A girl has got to make the most out of such events by looking her absolute best! Hastily, you clear out your phone memory, making space for those few thousand pictures you will be taking of yourself and your friends.

Amidst the blinding lights of chandeliers, opulent wedding décor, and high shine of your cubic zirconia necklace you might miss greeting the bride and groom entirely, but who really cares about them as long as you have managed to snag a much-coveted selfie with the imported star performers!

Dancing your heart out to their mashups and hit numbers, you have a ball with other random guests you do not know, alongside taking pictures and not missing a moment! Not to mention the denizens of high society who barely know you, but a selfie with them is sure to elevate your social status to that of a big shot hobnobbing with the elites.

So, with your mile-long Huda lashes aflutter, your razor-sharp cut crease and contours that bring out your non-existent cheekbones you arrive in style. And all the while, as you upload pictures and selfies in real time, your smartwatch is on fire, pinging non-stop — likes, hearts, emojis, and comments galore — reminding you what a smashing success your clever endeavours have been this season!