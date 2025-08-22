Laguna driven by husband crashes, killing garment worker wife in Gazipur

At least 11 others injured in early-morning accident

A road accident in Gazipur's Sreepur claimed the life of a 26-year-old garment worker when a laguna driven by her husband lost control and crashed early this morning.

The deceased, identified as Namita Rani, was killed after the vehicle struck an electric pole around 7:00am on the Maona-Barmi regional road in the Ansar Tepirbari area.

Police confirmed that Namita's husband, who was behind the wheel of the laguna, was among at least 11 others injured in the crash. All of the passengers were workers of Mosharraf Composite Textile Mills.

"Upon receiving the news, we recovered the body from the spot. The injured have been sent to the hospital," said Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abdul Barik. He added that Namita commuted daily to the factory in the front seat of her husband's vehicle.

The body has been sent to the morgue of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, according to police.