The “Wannabe Bride Syndrome”: A soap opera in the making?

A guest who is clearly mistaken the wedding for her runway debut. Welcome to the “Wannabe Bride Syndrome,"

Picture this: You are at a Dhaka wedding, a spectacular affair where even the flowers seem to have been coiffed. Amidst the sea of saris and sherwanis, there's a special individual who will move mountains and heaven just to get serenaded by the limelight of the night. Some call it the need for attention and some call it the "Wannabe Bride."

No, not the star of the show, the actual bride, who is been planning her look since she was five, but a guest who is clearly mistaken the wedding for her runway debut. Welcome to the "Wannabe Bride Syndrome," a phenomenon as absurd as it is real.

Imagine a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie: a grand wedding at one of Dhaka's luxurious venues, from the plush halls of Gulshan to the grandiose setups in Banani. There is music, laughter, and an array of colours. Then walks in our guest of honour with the syndrome, dressed as if the wedding invitation read, "Come as a bride, leave as a drama queen."

Let's be honest, showing up at a wedding dressed like you are the one saying "Kobul, Kobul, Kobul" is as ridiculous as wearing stilettos to a boat ride. It is not just a minor mishap; it's a full-blown fashion felony. And if you are donning a tiara, well, that's just the cherry on top of this outrageous cake.

Wearing bridal-like attire to someone else's wedding is akin to saying, "Sure, it's your special day, but let's talk about me." It's a one-way ticket to becoming the evening's hot gossip topic, and not in a good way.

In Dhaka's wedding scene, upstaging the bride is akin to a culinary disaster — unforgivable and unforgettable. It screams, "I need attention," louder than the fireworks during the bride and groom's grand entrance.

This syndrome often stems from the mistaken belief that a wedding is a stage to fulfil one's thwarted Bollywood fantasies, pulling off mind-numbingly outrageous dance numbers. Reminder: If you are not the one signing the register, it's not your day to shine.

In the world of Hindi and Star Jalsha soap operas, such a faux pas would lead to an episode filled with dramatic stares, gasps, and possibly a fainting relative. In real life, it leads to awkward whispers, raised eyebrows, and legitimate cause for aunties to go, "Bhaabbi!"

Wedding etiquette is simple: do not steal the bride's thunder. Wear something elegant, but remember, less is more. There's a fine line between being fashionably chic and accidentally cosplaying as the bride. And for heaven's sake, leave the tiara at home — unless you are attending a royal ball or a kid's birthday party. Singing, "Let it go, Let it go, You don't have to care anymore," is still frowned upon in public.

The next time you are invited to a wedding, remember that it's an occasion to celebrate love, not a runway for your bridal aspirations. Keep it classy, understated, and tiara-free. After all, the best wedding guests are those who bring joy, not confusion, to the occasion.

Here is to mastering the art of wedding guest attire, a skill as crucial as navigating through Dhaka's social scene. May the brides shine the brightest and the guests bask in the glow of their elegance.