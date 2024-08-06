Summer skincare: Your ultimate guide to healthy, radiant skin

With summer in full swing, the importance of a proper skincare routine cannot be overemphasised. The sun, the heat, and the humidity can take a toll on your skin, making it essential to adopt a regimen that keeps your skin healthy and glowing. Although it may seem daunting, with a "10-step routine" circulating, there are simpler and more practical approaches to keeping your skin healthy during summer.

A fresh start

Dermatologists suggest starting your morning routine with a gentle cleanser. Now, which cleanser is gentle, you may ask? Choose any face wash that will prevent your skin from drying out.

Next comes serum. Although considered optional by many, it can do wonders for your skin when used daily. It not only restores balance but also helps protect your skin from environmental damage.

Even if your skin gets oily in summer, moisturising is a must. Choose a lightweight moisturiser that provides hydration without heaviness.

Sun protection

A lesser-known fact about UVA rays is that they can cause damage to your skin even through window glass on a seemingly cloudy day. So, sunscreen is a must, whether you are going out or staying home.

Applying generously on your face, neck, and any other exposed areas will not only protect you from this but also prevent premature ageing of your skin.

Healthy habits

Nothing beats water when it comes to maintaining healthy skin. Drinking 6-8 glasses of water will help keep your skin hydrated, avoiding dryness and wrinkles. Hot showers, as relaxing as they often are, can strip your skin of its natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water and keep showers short to prevent your skin from drying out. Also, while you do not have to be a gym rat to get your skin glowing, a regular physical exercise routine promotes healthy blood circulation, which in turn, helps nourish your skin cells.

Your summer wardrobe

Choose attires made from breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to allow your skin to breathe and reduce the risk of irritation and rashes. Opt for loose-fitting clothes as tight clothes often trap sweat and lead to skin issues like acne and rashes.

Night-time retreat

It is no longer a myth — at the end of the day, a double cleanse is a must. Use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, followed by your regular face wash to cleanse your skin thoroughly.

Nothing compares to a good exfoliation for removing dead skin cells and preventing clogged pores. Although daily exfoliation is not recommended, make it a habit to exfoliate 2-3 times a week. Avoid harsh scrubs that can irritate your skin.

A toner is not necessary for every night but can help in hydrating your skin on nights when you exfoliate. An extra dose of softness does not hurt, right?

Lastly, finish with a nourishing night cream that supports your skin's natural repair process. Night creams are usually richer and provide more intense hydration than day moisturisers.

Remember, consistency is key when it comes to skincare. Even if it feels like a lot in the beginning, the results will soon speak for themselves.