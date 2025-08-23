Custody death in Chakaria: Family alleges murder, police say suicide

Police recovered the 27-year-old’s body early Friday

The family of Durjoy Chowdhury, who died in police custody at Chakaria Police Station in Cox's Bazar yesterday, has alleged that he was murdered, rejecting police claims that he committed suicide.

Durjoy's father, Komol Chowdhury, speaking at a human chain in front of Cox's Bazar Press Club this morning, said his son was detained without any case or warrant.

Komol's son Durjoy worked as an office assistant at a government high school. He accused the school's headteacher Rabeya Khanom and senior teacher Jasim Uddin of involvement in the alleged killing.

He said the headteacher had accused Durjoy of financial fraud and warned him over the phone. "I told her I would repay every penny, even if my son lost his job, but not to harm him. He could not bear the humiliation," Komol said.

He also claimed Durjoy might have known about illegal activities involving the headteacher and a former headteacher. "I cannot find my son's bag and laptop. Maybe something in the laptop cost him his life," he added.

Describing the scene inside the cell, Komol said, "Durjoy's hands were hanging on the cell's grille, his head tilted upwards. His feet were just two inches above the floor. How can anyone commit suicide like that? This was clearly a planned murder."

He said, "Yesterday, three policemen were withdrawn just to brainwash us. If they were not involved, why were they withdrawn? The police have also made the CCTV footage from that night disappear. Because of police negligence, I lost my son. I want justice."

Following the withdrawal of three police members on Friday, the district police confirmed that Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam has also been withdrawn.

Cox's Bazar police spokesperson and Additional Superintendent of Police Jashim Uddin said Durjoy had asked for a pen and paper, which were later found in his pocket.

"In the note, he wrote some emotional words, apologised, and mentioned that there was information in his laptop, which we are now trying to trace," he said.

He added that the cell door was left open as Durjoy was unwell, and corridor footage showed him walking.

"The place where Durjoy committed suicide was not under CCTV coverage," he said. "That night, the OC and several officers were on a raid to arrest robbers. When they brought two arrested persons back to the police station, they found Durjoy's body hanging in his cell."

Police recovered the 27-year-old's body early Friday. An executive magistrate conducted the inquest, and police claimed it was a case of suicide.

A probe committee has been formed to investigate whether there was any negligence on the part of the police.