Seeing red: The colour that never goes out of style

Red. The colour of love, passion and energy. Of good fortune, fertility and danger too. A hue so replete with emotions and feelings that in some cultures around the world it is revered and respected.

In Chinese culture, it is not a mere colour but a symbol of hope, good luck and strength. In South Asian traditions, it is the colour of conjugal love, fertility, familial harmony and romance. Shidoor with its bright red hue brings divine love and prosperity to Hindu marriages, and brides in Bengal and India adorn themselves in red sarees as an auspicious beginning to the rest of their new lives.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

A woman in red is mystique personified. She radiates passionate energy and her allure is unmatched. With a spring in her step, her aura is warm and loving as she spreads magic wherever she goes.

She is in a league of her own; in a room full of women one notices the lady in red first. She dazzles with a slow burn fire, reflecting the passion in her heart. Easy to love but hard to forget you will never miss the lady in red!

Red forever holds a special place in the sartorial sphere. Notable designers around the world have dedicated entire collections to red. Some designers are known for designing red dresses that are so iconic that it became their niche style.

A Valentino red dress is extraordinary and will forever stay relevant. Salvatore Ferragamo once designed a pair of sequined red shoes that skyrocketed him to fame. Christian Louboutin leveraged red soles on his stilettos that singlehandedly elevated his entire brand to success.

Movie stars and celebrities are drawn to red to stand out and make a statement at events and award shows. Red is iconic and amazing in many ways and always will be.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Every fashionista worth her Louboutins must have one special red piece in her wardrobe. It could be a bodycon dress with a killer neckline, a standout piece with a long train or a twill dress that will see you through from the boardroom to a night out in town.

A red blouse is fabulous for those wanting to wear red without going all out. Red bottoms may seem a bit out there but they can also be surprisingly stylish when worn the right way. A red saree is a closet staple for Bangladeshi belles.

Chiffon, crepe or georgette-red sarees are beautiful in every way. Wear it with an appealing sleeveless blouse. Red brocade sarees are a timeless piece that will forever hold its value so it's a must to have in one's collection.

A red fusion gown will have you looking like a bombshell in the upcoming wedding season! Lehengas are another option; a classic red Sabyasachi lehenga is one of a kind and is nothing short of an heirloom!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Red has many variations so choosing the right shade for one's skin tone is paramount. Bluish reds are perfect for fair skin tones while warm reds such as sienna, vermillion and crimson complement most skin tones.

In terms of make-up, the red lipstick is a favourite and has a cult following. A lady swipes on red lipstick and instantly her face and persona are uplifted; it gives an immediate boost of glamour and sophistication.

There are hundreds of shades to choose from but the iconic ones are Ruby Woo and Lady Danger from MAC. These shades are universally flattering and complement most skin colours.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Red is more than just a colour. It is a vibrant expression of human emotions. Whether embodied in the classic elegance of a red dress, the timeless allure of a red saree, or the striking impact of red lipstick, this hue never fails to captivate.

Like the red rose, which symbolises deep love and beauty, red in all its shades continues to dazzle and inspire, proving that its power to enchant and command attention is truly eternal.

Model: Efa

Styling: Isha Yeasmin

Mua: Sumon Rahat & Team