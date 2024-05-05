The secret meanings behind your favourite colours

Colour, a seemingly simple aspect of our world, holds surprising power over our emotions and well-being. This is the realm of colour psychology, a fascinating subject that explores the intricate link between our visual experience and mental state.

For centuries, cultures around the world have intuitively understood the influence of colour. Egyptians used chromotherapy, a practice employing coloured light, for healing. Ancient Chinese medicine associated colour with specific organs and their functions. Today, science sheds light on these age-old practices.

Photo: Collected / David Pisnoy / Unsplash

Tanzina Chowdhury who is an Educational and Counselling Psychologist at Shono, tells us more about the perception of people towards colours. She describes how colours and art therapy are an interesting way of self-expression, and the same colour often brings out very different emotions under different circumstances.

"Colour psychology is not a one-size-fits-all proposition," she explains, "For example, red sometimes indicates alertness or even danger. At the same time, it's also the colour of love. On the other hand, cool colours like blue and green have a calming effect."

Interestingly enough, Chowdhury tells us that the gender bias for colours can be traced back to historical gender roles. Our hunter-gatherer ancestors likely found a practical basis for these associations. While men ventured out in nature, often clad in browns, blacks, and earthy tones that provided camouflage, women who stayed closer to home might have gravitated towards brighter colours like reds, pinks, and greens found in fruits and flowers.

Over time, these practical choices evolved into cultural norms, associating certain colours with masculinity and femininity.

However, it's important to remember that these are just social constructs. Not all men or women subscribe to these traditional colour palettes, and thankfully, modern society is moving away from such rigid gender-based discriminations.

We know that home is where the heart is. So, when choosing to colour the walls of your home, you must keep in touch with your heart and mind; remember what soothes you and/or makes you happy and content.

The soft lavender notes in your bedroom, for example, might lull you into a peaceful slumber, while the energising citrus tones in your kitchen jumpstart your morning.

In spaces where your speed and productivity are needed, like school or office, surround yourself with pops of red, sunshine yellow, or tangerine orange. These colours are commonly seen as mood lifters and studies have shown that these warm colours can enhance mental alertness and problem-solving skills.

However, do not go overboard with the splash of colours. Chowdhury states, "It is important to balance the stimulating effect of bright colours with grounding neutrals like beige or grey to prevent the space from feeling overwhelming."

Photo: Collected / Lidya Nada / Unsplash

Also, consider incorporating natural elements like plants or calming water features to further enhance the serene atmosphere.

The influence of colour extends far beyond our physical surroundings. The clothes we wear can impact not only how others perceive us but also our mood and confidence. Opting for a bold red outfit might project an assertive air, while a calming blue conveys a sense of maturity and calmness.

Similarly, the colours we encounter throughout the day, from advertising billboards to the packaging of our favourite products, can subtly influence our emotions and purchasing decisions. Marketers understand the power of colour psychology and strategically utilise these specific hues to nudge us towards our next purchase.

There are no strict rules in the world of colours. Rather it's about how one feels towards them. Notice how make you feel, and don't be afraid to experiment colours. Remember, your surroundings are a canvas waiting to be painted. With a thoughtful colour palette, you can create a string of emotions that enhances your well-being and fosters a vibrant life.

Essentials:

Psychologist's at Shono can be contacted through [email protected]