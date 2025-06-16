Parents rejoice! Cutest kids’ summer outfits under TK 2,500

Summer in Bangladesh means months of sweltering heat, peppered with the occasional rainy day. Come rain or shine, however, children will be out and about, and it is up to us to dress them up in a way that ensures their comfort without compromising their unique styles. Thankfully for parents, kids' fashion has evolved like never before so the options are virtually limitless.

Video of bts kids 1

Dungarees and co-ords

Usually made of cotton and linen, dungarees and jumpsuits are the epitome of comfort and fashion. They come in various designs, from fun prints to elegant styles suitable for family outings and casual parties. The practicality of wearing a single piece reduces the hassle for parents and makes dressing children quick and simple.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

A similar rage around town is the mighty co-ord. In plain colours and printed canvases, these two-piece outfits come with a bell-type bottom and a cropped top. From sleeveless to one-sleeved to spaghetti strapped, these playful pieces ensure that the girls enjoy their summer looking all kinds of adorable.

A little difficult to find in Dhaka College or nearby areas, co-ords and jumpsuits can easily be found in children's clothing stores in shopping malls such as Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park. Shops with online presence can sometimes offer better choices as they can access superior styles and customise your order.

The entire outfit can set you back by Tk 1500 to 2500, depending on how simple or gorgeous the ensemble.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Shorts and T-shirts

Few combinations are as potent as that of a good pair of shorts and a classic tee during summertime.

Denim, cotton, and linen shorts come in several lengths and styles, from knee-length to above-the-knee options. Paired with lightweight T-shirts, polos, or sleeveless tops, shorts provide younger children with the best blend of comfort and mobility.

Vibrantly printed T-shirts or cultural motifs are trending nowadays, marrying modern style with local influence. They make versatile outfits for a number of different gatherings such as outdoor play, parties, and extracurricular settings.

Good top and bottom options are available at Dhaka College or Nurjahan Market for as little as Tk 300 a pop- minus fifty, if you are a seasoned haggler.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Sundress, kameez, and thobe

Both sundresses and kameezes are a popular choice among young girls during summer. Made from light cotton or linen, these clothes are airy and easy to wear. Available in pastels and bright colours, all kinds of patterns, and simple cuts, sundresses and kameezes are both trendy and comfortable.

Opting for sleeveless or short-sleeved outfits can help avoid overheating and skin irritation. Let's not forget about dressing boys smartly for formal occasions in the summer; the easiest solution is to dress them in a thobe or panjabi. We especially recommend the thobe, as it offers unmatched comfort and, frankly, looks absolutely adorable!

All the fashionable wear mentioned are available at any store that sells children's clothing and can range from Tk 500 to 2000 depending on quality, brand, and store location.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Lightweight shirts and blouses

Cotton shirts for the gentlemen and cutesy blouses in balloon sleeves and front ties for the ladies are practical options for family visits or slightly more formal occasions.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

In pastel shades or light prints, they are versatile in that they can be paired with skirts, pants, or shorts, depending on the occasion and venue. Having some of these in basic colours such as white or blue can have your girl or boy child covered for a wide range of looks, from traditional to fusion and western. Easily available at Nurjahan Market or Dhaka College, these articles will cost you between Tk 300 to 500 apiece.

Models: Amayra, Shehran, Ibraheem, Jazeela and Shanzay

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Shishu Poribohon by Fayeka Zabeen Siddiqua

Makeup and hair: Piash and team