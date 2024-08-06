Frill seekers: The feminine flourish reimagined

Once the exclusive domain of little girls' dresses and overly sweet ensembles that we forgot by the age of 12, frills have undergone a dramatic transformation. This season, ruffles are the game-changing accent on dresses, sleeves, and pants. It gives that same simple dress movement and softness, and it always adds a touch of drama and charm — two things you need to have close at all times.

Fashion historians can tell you that every decade has a defining trend. And frills have a rich history in fashion. Recall those voluminous, Elizabethan ruffles or the delicate lace trims of the Victorian era. These were the early iterations of what we know as frills today.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Modern fashion has reclaimed the frill and infused it with a fresh and contemporary appeal so much so that it is no longer just about sweet and naive; it is about style, attitude, and dare we say, individuality!

If you have doubts, know that you are not alone. Be it the unfortunate mismatch of colour, the terrible tailoring experience, or the use of wrong fabrics — many of us do have valid reasons to be a little weary of frills. The key to rocking ruffles, the one we missed previously, is balance. Too much can easily veer into costume territory, while too little of it might miss the point altogether. If you are brave enough to take on this venture, better make the risk worth it.

Size matters

Tiny, delicate frills can add a touch of whimsy to an outfit, while larger, bolder frills can create a dramatic effect. Which option you go for, depends entirely on the occasion and your style.

A midi dress with a frilled hem and a slit is a classic combination that exudes elegance and sophistication. Pair it with neutral accessories for a polished look or add a bold statement necklace for a touch of drama. Similarly, a mini dress with frilled sleeves is perfect for a day out. It's flirty, fun, and effortlessly chic. Balance the volume of the sleeves with a fitted silhouette and the forever-trending bellbottoms for a flattering look.

For a bohemian-inspired vibe, opt for a full-length dress with a frilled lower half. It's the epitome of effortless summer style.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Colour play with frill

The colour of your frills can significantly impact the overall look. For instance, soft pinks, baby blues, and mint greens are classic choices that complement the delicate nature of frills. But that is not to hold you back from experimenting with bolder colours. A black dress with contrasting sea green frills can create a striking and unforgettable ensemble.

When it comes to colour selection, you can never go wrong with monochrome. For a formal and sophisticated look, it is always a good idea to match the colour of your frills to your outfit. A blush pink dress with blush pink frills is both chic and feminine.

Frill's trip to Bengal

Even traditional wear has embraced it. A blouse with a frilled neckline or sleeves is a playful twist to your old cotton saree while adding a frilled border to your saree is like a contemporary edge to a classic look. Subtle yet impactful; it's the perfect way to update your look. Create a stunning visual effect with a saree featuring a frill end draped over your shoulder.

When you add something so unique to your traditional look and are so close to making that grand entrance, why hold back? Ditch the regular drape, go for the newer styles that will highlight those pretty frills and make heads turn!

If you choose a sari with frill ends, a lehenga-style or "mermaid-style" drape will give you the perfect twirl-worthy look.

Remember, the beauty of fashion is experimentation. Don't be afraid to mix and match, and most importantly, have fun with it!

Model: Simmi

Wardrobe: Taan by Tanha Sheikh

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat