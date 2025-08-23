Disease
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 23, 2025 04:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 04:12 PM

Four more die of dengue, 247 get hospitalised

At least four dengue patients died, and 247 others were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All four deaths were reported in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation.

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue deaths this year has reached 114, while the total number of cases has risen to 28,202.

Among them, 26,781 patients have been released from hospitals, including 20,647 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,307 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country, 867 of whom are from outside the capital.

