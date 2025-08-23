PR system possible if only law is amended: CEC Nasir

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said elections under the proportional representation (PR) system are not possible unless the law is amended, as the Constitution does not allow it.

"Debate is going on among political parties over this matter. I don't want to join it. If the law is changed, then it will be possible," he said at a views-exchange meeting with election officials of the Rajshahi region at the Regional Public Administration Training Centre.

The CEC said the Election Commission cannot go beyond the Constitution, he added.

Nasir said preparations are underway to hold the next parliamentary elections before Ramadan in February, and those dreaming of capturing ballot boxes will be disappointed.

"The law and order situation will improve as the polls approach. If anyone tries to occupy polling centres, the person will face strict action. If a centre is occupied, the entire polling of that centre will be cancelled," he warned.

Nasir said the commission is working to include the army as part of the law-enforcing agencies during the polls.

Responding to a question, he said so far there has been no pressure from the government regarding the elections. "If pressure comes, I will resign. I won't remain in this chair," he added.

The CEC also said the Awami League currently has no political activities. "Their trial is going on. During the trial proceedings, Awami League leaders cannot participate in elections. Let's see what happens in the verdict," he said.

The CEC stated that the Election Commission has 5,700 officials who served in previous polls, and those found to be involved in irregularities in the last elections will not be retained.

He gave detailed instructions to the regional election officials on the commission's preparations.