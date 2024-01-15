Anarkali dresses: Timeless elegance and stylish versatility

Some fashion trends never go out of style. And Anarkali is one such trend. Anarkali dresses have been a symbol of grace, sophistication, and timeless beauty in the world of traditional deshi fashion. With their floor-length silhouette, flowing layers, and intricate embroidery, Anarkali dresses exude a regal charm that makes them perfect attire for any occasion. So, let's explore the different styles of Anarkali dresses and some styling tips to flaunt this exquisite ensemble.

Traditional Anarkalis typically feature a fitted bodice, cinched at the waist, and flow into voluminous, flared skirts. However, contemporary designers have added modern twists to this classic silhouette, creating a range of options for fashion enthusiasts.

Classic Anarkali

This style stays true to the roots of the Anarkali silhouette. It is characterised by a fitted bodice with elaborate embroidery, flowing panels, and a flared skirt. Classic Anarkalis are perfect for formal events like weddings and traditional celebrations.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Short-length Anarkali gowns

For those who prefer a more modern touch to their style, short-length Anarkali gowns offer a modern take on the traditional outfit. The length of this style often ends just above the knee and might also feature slits or layers for added drama.

Anarkali with Palazzo pants

To infuse a touch of contemporary flair, some even pair Anarkali with palazzo pants instead of the traditional churidar or salwar. This fusion style is not only comfortable but also adds a trendy edge to the ensemble, suitable for casual gatherings or festive occasions.

What to pair it with

The beauty of Anarkali dresses lies in their versatility, allowing you to experiment with various accessories to enhance the overall look.

Statement earrings

A pair of statement earrings can complement the intricate detailing on the bodice of your Anarkali. Choose earrings that match the colour scheme or highlight the dominant hues in your outfit.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Potli bag

Opt for a traditional potli bag to complete your look. Choose a pattern that complements the embroidery or embellishments on your Anarkali dress.

Experiment with necklaces

A statement necklace can add a touch of elegance to your outfit. From trendy chokers to layered necklaces, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Footwear

Pair your Anarkali dress with the right footwear. For traditional Anarkalis, opt for embellished juttis or heels, while fusion styles can be paired with stylish stilettos or even ankle boots for a modern twist.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Occasions to wear Anarkali dresses

Anarkali dresses are versatile enough to be worn to a variety of events from traditional celebrations to modern gatherings. Here are some occasions where you can flaunt your Anarkali with grace.

Weddings

Traditional Anarkalis with intricate embroidery are a perfect choice for weddings, whether you are a guest or part of the bridal party. Opt for vibrant colours and elaborate detailing to make a statement.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Festivals

Celebrate cultural festivals in style by donning a beautifully adorned Anarkali dress. Choose festive colours and pair them with traditional accessories to embrace the spirit of the occasion.

Family gatherings

Enjoy casual family gatherings or dinner parties with a more relaxed Anarkali style. Pair it with palazzo pants and comfortable footwear for a chic yet comfortable look.

Model: Nidhi

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat

Designer: Imam Hassan

Wardrobe: Friendship Colours of the Chars

Location: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden