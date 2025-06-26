Govt employees to enjoy 3-day extended weekend due to Ashura

Government employees are set to enjoy a three-day holiday in the first week of July, combining the weekend with a public holiday.

This is because the holy Ashura will be observed on Sunday, July 6, which is a public holiday. The two preceding days—Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5—are regular weekly holidays.

The Islamic Foundation has announced that the moon of the holy month of Muharram, 1447 Hijri, was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today.

As a result, the month of Muharram will begin tomorrow, Friday. Accordingly, the holy Ashura will be observed on July 6.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held this evening at the Baitul Mukarram conference room.

Earlier, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, government employees enjoyed a 10-day holiday from June 5 to June 14.

Before that, the public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr lasted for nine days.