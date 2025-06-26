Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jun 26, 2025 10:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 10:32 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Govt employees to enjoy 3-day extended weekend due to Ashura

Thu Jun 26, 2025 10:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 10:32 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jun 26, 2025 10:31 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 10:32 PM
govt plan to boost jobs for marginalised groups

Government employees are set to enjoy a three-day holiday in the first week of July, combining the weekend with a public holiday.

This is because the holy Ashura will be observed on Sunday, July 6, which is a public holiday. The two preceding days—Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5—are regular weekly holidays.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Islamic Foundation has announced that the moon of the holy month of Muharram, 1447 Hijri, was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today.

As a result, the month of Muharram will begin tomorrow, Friday. Accordingly, the holy Ashura will be observed on July 6.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held this evening at the Baitul Mukarram conference room.

Earlier, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, government employees enjoyed a 10-day holiday from June 5 to June 14.

Before that, the public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr lasted for nine days.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বিতর্কিত’ ডিএনএ প্রকল্প শুরু, কৃত্রিম মানুষ কি তৈরি হওয়ার পথে?

এই গবেষণা এতদিন নিষিদ্ধ ছিল। কারণ আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছিল—এটি ডিজাইনার বেবি বা ভবিষ্যৎ প্রজন্মের জন্য অপ্রত্যাশিত পরিবর্তনের দিকে নিয়ে যেতে পারে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের ‘জয়’ ইসরায়েলপন্থিদের জন্য ‘চরমবার্তা’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে