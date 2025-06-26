HSC exams: 19,759 candidates absent on first day

43 candidates were expelled for malpractice

The photo was taken from Tejgaon College, Dhaka, today (June 26, 2025). Photo: Prabir Das

A total 19,759 candidates were absent on the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate exams, including 14,513 from the general education boards, 4,196 from the Madrasa board, and 1,050 from the Technical board, as per the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

Meanwhile, 43 candidates were expelled for malpractice on the first day, the committee also said.

The HSC and equivalent examinations began across the country today with the Bangla First Paper test.

The examinations started at 10:00am at 2,797 centres nationwide. Written exams are scheduled to continue until August 10, with practical exams set for August 11–21.

A total of 12,51,111 students are registered under different education boards in the country to take the examinations this year, including 10.55 lakh students registered under the nine general education boards, around 86,000 under the Madrasa Education Board (Alim), and more than 1.09 lakh with the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. The total number of examinees is 81,882 fewer than last year.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 and dengue cases, the coordination committee has enforced strict health guidelines at all venues. Masks are mandatory for all candidates and staff, while hand sanitiser is available at entry points, said Prof Khandoker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and head of the committee.

During a visit to Vashantek Government College centre in the capital, education adviser Prof Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar told reporters that strict vigilance would prevent any question paper leaks this year.

He said a peaceful environment prevailed amid stringent safety protocols across centres on the first day. Schools were also instructed to maintain cleanliness to combat dengue, he added.