HSC, equivalent exams begin today

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations begins today, with 12,51,111 students scheduled to sit for the tests under different education boards.

Of them, about 10.55 lakh students are registered with the nine general education boards, around 86,000 with the Madrasa Education Board (Alim), and over 1.09 lakh with the technical education board.

The written examinations will run until August 10, while practical exams are scheduled from August 11 to 21. This year, the exams will be held at 2,797 centres nationwide.

Compared to last year, the number of examinees has fallen by 81,882.

To ensure fair and peaceful conduct of the exams, the Ministry of Education has directed all coaching centres across the country to remain closed until August 15.

Amid rising Covid-19 and dengue cases, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has issued health guidelines for all examination centres.

According to Prof Khandoker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and head of the committee, all candidates and staff must wear masks, and hand sanitisers will be available at all entrances of the entrance of centres.

Centre authorities have been instructed to ensure cleanliness to help prevent the spread of dengue. Medical teams will be on standby at every centre in coordination with local health authorities.

Meanwhile, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board in a notification said that class XI students, who were admitted in the 2024–25 academic year and began classes in the second week of August last year, will sit for the HSC, Alim, and equivalent examinations in May–June 2026. The exams will cover the entire syllabus, including all subjects and the full marks structure.