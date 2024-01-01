As parents or guardians of new-borns to 14-year-olds, it is our partial responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being. One aspect that often goes unnoticed is the clothes we choose to buy for them. While outside or local clothing options may seem convenient, they can pose certain dangers which are hardly taken seriously.

Toxins in fabrics

Cheaply imported or open-market children's clothing may be made from hazardous fabrics, which can cause skin irritations, allergies, or even more serious health issues. It is crucial to pay attention to the fabric and dye composition of the clothing we choose for our children. Let us learn to recognise good choices such as natural fibres, including pure cotton and azo-free dyes.

Catching fire

Even if we do not consider this much of a factor when purchasing, it is good to understand the 'flammability' of certain fabrics. Open market options are commonly made from highly flammable synthetic materials.

It is essential to choose clothing that meets fire safety standards and is less likely to ignite or spread flames rapidly. As synthetic cotton and rayon generally burn more easily, do you know how to recognise these fabrics by touch? Have you ever asked?

Swallowing buttons

The smallest things matter when it comes to our children. It is recommended to notice loose threads and buttons which can easily get caught in fingers or toes, leading to painful injuries. Or worse, young children have a natural tendency to swallow. If ingested, these materials can cause choking hazards.

Always inspect the clothing for loose threads and buttons (tug on them) before allowing your child to wear them. Furthermore, it is best to avoid buying newborn clothes with beading, threads, ties, drawstrings, and attachments. These decorative elements may look cute, but they can pose significant risks if your child is too young.

Dust particles

Cheap imports and open-air clothing for children may not always be manufactured in a controlled environment. Who knows where they have been kept? Clothes can accumulate contamination and dust particles which persist even after warm washes.

Where the solution is

But all this does not mean buying baby clothing becomes an anxious chore of scanning regulation seals and safety markers. It was mentioned that the responsibility of safety is partial for parents and guardians in the beginning, for the other half of the duty lies upon the brands we purchase from. Life becomes simpler if we simply choose brands which care about safety.

Discover reliable brand options for your child's clothing needs with choices like Double Rainbow, who offer safety certifications and keep comfort in their designs from the start.