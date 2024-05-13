Rent, lend, buy and repeat: Embracing circular fashion with Karama Kabir

Indisputably, the environmental impact of the fashion industry is massive. We constantly chase after the trending clothing items and eventually buy them, only to discard after a few wears. Is this a sustainable way of living? This exact question haunted Karama Kabir, prompting her to start Starlet Style Studio with two of her friends. This innovative platform was founded on the ethos of circular fashion — extending the lifecycle of clothing through renting, lending, and buying!

Circular fashion, which promotes the reuse, recycling, and extended lifecycle of clothing is central to reducing the fashion industry's environmental impact. Starlet Style Studio not only exemplifies this sustainable model but also makes high fashion affordable and accessible.

Karama Kabir's journey into the world of fashion is as cinematic as the Bollywood films she adores.

"From my early days, I have always been a Bollywood person and whenever I travelled, I carried outfits with me – whether it was a sari or gown," Kabir recalls, reminiscing about her pre-social media adventures in fashion photography.

Her experiences led to an important realisation: "Now, I see that people like to travel a lot and they take photos while travelling. That got me thinking — why do we need to buy special clothing items for each of the photoshoots? Why can't we just rent them?"

Photo: Starlet Style Studio

This question sparked the idea for a necessary fashion store.

"You don't have to buy new clothes each time you plan to do a photoshoot. You can just rent it or lend it," she explains.

The Studio provides a space where fashion-forward individuals can rent, lend, and buy clothes, addressing both environmental concerns and consumer needs in one smart solution.

While the concept of clothing rental services has seen popularity in European countries, it remains a novel idea in places like Bangladesh. Kabir noticed a gap in the market, "Many people don't want to spend a massive amount of money just to rent a gown or flowing dress from abroad. So, I want to make this process easier."

At the Studio, customers can find two categories of clothing: basic and exclusive.

"The basic clothing items include flying dresses, which are one-size-fits-all, so you can rent them out from us. However, blouses cannot be one-size-fits-all, so you will have to order and buy from us," Kabir elaborates.

For those seeking bespoke designs, the studio also offers exclusive items that can be bought and potentially rented out later.

Kabir is particularly mindful of the issues that come with purchasing special clothing items, such as the investment, space, and infrequency of use.

"Whenever you buy a special clothing item such as a flying dress, you are bound to encounter some issues," she states.

To solve this, she came up with a sustainable solution: "Why not lend out the heavy clothing attire we purchase for special occasions instead of letting them create a mess by sitting in our closets?"

With plans to open a physical store soon, the studio aims to extend its reach in the future. Currently, rentals are charged per day, with adjustments made for longer periods, especially for travellers. Interested clients can connect with the studio through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

So, as we look toward the future, the studio's pioneering model serves as an example for other businesses — proving that sustainable practices can and should be stylish, accessible, and impactful.

Essentials –

Facebook page: Starlet Style Studio

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/starletstylestudio