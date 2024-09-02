Guiding the youth towards building a sustainable nation

In the midst of Bangladesh's efforts to recover from its recent struggle and reorganise itself, one of the most devastating floods in history struck. But in the face of this disaster, the solidarity amongst the Bangladeshi citizens once again prevailed, as people from every walk of life came forward to aid the flood-affected regions. The youth, especially the students, led this initiative as well.

The historic displays of youth power and potential for bringing positive changes make us think about the possible contribution of the young population in driving sustainable development in Bangladesh. The United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development outlined 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). SDG11 of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable is specifically important for Bangladesh.

The concept of a sustainable city entails a city designed to address social, environmental, and economic impact through proper urban planning without compromising the future. A sustainable city would have features such as adequate and affordable housing and transportation, ample green space, efficient energy consumption, renewable energy sources, and minimal environmental pollution. Many nations worldwide are incorporating sustainability practices into their city planning.

The cities of Bangladesh, however, have a long way to go in order to become sustainable. The major cities of Bangladesh are plagued with a variety of problems including water logging, environmental pollution, poor waste management, traffic congestion, lack of affordable housing etc.

A recent study on waste management of Bangladesh revealed that the capital city Dhaka produces about 6,250 tons of waste daily, and the measures taken by the two city corporations for managing this waste are inadequate. Following the announcement of Solid Waste Management Rules 2021, the city corporations and municipalities incorporated the National 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) Strategy to improve their solid waste management methods. But in reality, the waste collection rate itself is very low.

The sustainability journey in this country should take a bottom-up approach – meaning the existing problems should be identified and solved sustainably using the local government bodies and communities. The youth in the local communities are capable of taking up the responsibility of leading the development, provided that they receive the essential resources and knowledge.

The young generation can participate actively in the city's waste management, disaster management, environmental conservation, and green space creation and management among other things. They can contribute by spreading awareness for reducing waste, monitoring the collection procedure, and coming up with innovative methods of disposal instead of the common practice of landfilling. In turn, local government bodies can offer them part-time employment and certification opportunities.

The youth are always eager and enthusiastic to help the vulnerable in the face of disaster, but without proper knowledge and training, such efforts can be dangerous and inefficient. By equipping them with the necessary skills and information for disaster planning and response, we can build a proactive force capable of minimising risks and assuring faster recovery. The local government bodies can prepare specialised groups for early warning systems, shelter preparation, and rescue and relief work. They can also collaborate with other welfare societies – private and non-profit organisations – to undertake such operations.

In conclusion, channelling the energy and passion of the youth is vital for addressing urban challenges and promoting sustainability. Their active involvement in disaster management, waste management, green space creation, and sustainable living can not only enhance resilience and environmental quality but also empower them as key contributors to a better future. In order to make their contribution meaningful though, those with the expertise and resources for youth capacity building should come forward.

The author is a Volunteer Researcher at International Research Center, SIMEC Institute of Technology, Dhaka; and Master's Student, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Jahangirnagar University.