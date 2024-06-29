On surviving the transition from school to university

The first major transition most students face is the one from high school to university. While this is an important and exciting time in their lives, it leaves many struggling to cope with the sudden changes and decisions one must now make.

Throughout the years our routines become centred around our school schedules. When to wake up, when to go home, even the faces you see on a regular basis and the annual exam stress cycles are all dictated by your school. To some, school becomes a home away from home, while to others it is merely a place that they must endure for a good few hours a day. Regardless, it becomes the backbone of your day-to-day life and once that is gone, it can feel as though life has lost its structure and regularity.

During the transition period, structure can be found in building new habits and devoting time toward your hobbies. The routine that you are confined to in your school years often leaves little room to focus on yourself. This is the perfect opportunity to build habits that will be beneficial in university, such as regularly planning out your tasks. This is also a great time to work on a healthier lifestyle by starting to exercise regularly or by doing something as simple as working on an improved sleep schedule, as the last couple years of school are commonly driven by long, sleepless nights.

Prioritising your mental health during this period is particularly important for a multitude of reasons. Throughout your school life, you are accustomed to working towards the same goals as your peers. This, however, is not the case once school is over. Students are now faced with the mammoth task of deciding what they want to do with their lives as they begin the first chapter in their own unique journey. Students applying to undergraduate programs abroad may have already committed to a university, some may be preparing for admission tests for institutions at home, while others may opt toward taking a gap year, looking to improve their resume or just find their footing. Having broken off from the pack, you will begin moving at your own unique pace.

Many tend to feel overwhelmed and stuck in limbo during this time as they compare themselves to their peers and consequently feel like they are falling behind. Therefore, it is crucial to self-reflect frequently and remember that you are working towards your own goals, which are unaffected by what others may be achieving. Finding your own pace is instrumental to building your career going forward.

Although the transition phase from school to university is bittersweet, filled with changes and farewells, there is much to look forward to in a new chapter. Each transition brings you closer to the goals you have strived for and the person you aspire to be.

Arshad Saleh is a cat dad and a student at Mastermind