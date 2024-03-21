The Joy of Finding Supportive Teachers

In the tumultuous journey that education can often be, teachers are the lighthouses that we desperately look to every time we find ourselves stranded. Whether it be the kindergarten teachers who comforted us in class when we missed our parents or the professors and lecturers who make us feel validated and safe in university, the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping our lives often goes underappreciated.

For one reason or another, it isn't always the easiest thing for a student to truly connect with their teacher. For one, it's one teacher for an entire class, making one-on-one interactions rare. Furthermore, the generation gap between them makes it so that it can be difficult to see eye to eye on many instances or relate to one another. Also, once you start getting further and further on your educational journey, you may often find that ideological differences or personal gripes, coupled with the power dynamics between you and your teacher, are making you feel alienated from them, and consequently, sometimes even from the classroom as a whole. This can be a serious detriment to learning and growing.

However, this is also what makes finding a teacher who is actually supportive all the more valuable. This can be an immense boost to the student's morale and willingness to not only learn but also grow. According to a research conducted in 2023, there is a significant positive correlation between teacher-student relationship and the students' academic achievement. But there's more to a student-teacher relationship than just academic performance.

Studies have shown that a strong relationship can improve the student's confidence and self-worth, which is bound to positively impact their lives not only inside the classroom but also outside. This all comes down to the fact that teachers are role models for students, and especially for those students who may not have proper guardian figures, the teacher might be the only person they look up to, and as a result, their position in the pupil's life and their relationship with them becomes all the more important.

Furthermore, teachers have the uncanny ability of recognising talent better than anyone else, so they are in the sacred position of being able to encourage and nurture that talent. As a student who is young and doubtful, that can be the biggest boon, and inspire them to put their gifts to good use instead of tucking them away and relegating them to being neglected hobbies.

It is not without reason that people say teachers are the backbone of society, as cliché as that may be. Playing such a crucial and involved role in the development of future generations is something truly unique to this profession, and they deserve much more respect and admiration than they are given. So let us all take the time to truly appreciate the teachers who have helped shape us and our futures, and reach out to them to thank them for what can often be a thankless job. Who knows, it might just make their day.

