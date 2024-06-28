The dos and don’ts of asking for a letter of recommendation

Applying for higher studies abroad is a thorn-filled road on which you are bound to be greeted by wearisome tasks at every turn. Concocting a moving personal statement, curating a dynamic activities list and researching your institutions of choice will take up a large chunk of your time. However, amidst all this, it is crucial that you don't forget about another very important aspect of your application — the letter of recommendation.

Many universities abroad ask for one or two letters of recommendation from your teachers and/or academic counsellors. Some might ask for a peer recommendation or a mentor/employer recommendation, but these are usually optional. Collecting recommendation letters can seem daunting but it is not something to fear if you keep these pointers in mind.

Think about the teachers you would like a recommendation from

It is important that you choose a teacher with whom you have cultivated a decent relationship, who you can depend on to vouch for you, and has shown at least some modicum of interest in your future prospects.

Try to secure at least one recommendation from an educator teaching a subject related to your intended major. A good word from them about your aptitude for or curiosity about the field will highlight your interest in it. If you are focusing on liberal arts colleges, you can showcase the diversity of your academic prowess by asking for a recommendation from an educator specialising in a different field. This can allow you to show how well-rounded of a student you are. It is important, too, that the letters don't speak exclusively of your merits as a student but also as a person who exists outside of the realm of academia.

Don't go in with your guns blazing

As tempting as it might be to leave the recommendation letters for the last, it won't do you any good to arrive at your teacher's desk a week before your application deadline and ask them to fulfil your request immediately. Give them at least a month or two to ensure they have enough time to create a thought-provoking, meaningful letter.

Also ensure to not make demands regarding the contents of the letter itself. Teachers are unlikely to remember every detail about the students they've taught. So, you could just provide them a résumé or, at least, remind them of the achievements you would like them to speak of. However, putting emphasis on these things in a polite manner is very different from making demands.

Remind, don't pester

As your deadline draws near, your hands might start itching to email your teacher – asking them to send in your letter of recommendation. It makes sense to be anxious, but you must remember that your teachers are likely drowning in work. A reminder or two via email, or a short visit to them in person should be enough.

Recommendation letters speaking about your personal character and academic capability can go a long way in securing a place at your university of choice. They not only highlight your past successes but also helps assess your ability to succeed in the future. Thus, be sure to put as much effort into them as you would into any other component of your application!

Zaima has recently escaped the clutches of A Levels.