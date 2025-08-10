Graft allegations: Govt bins ex-secy’s remarks about advisers

The interim government has "strongly" rejected former secretary ABM Abdus Sattar's "unsubstantiated" corruption allegations against unnamed advisers.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also expressed full confidence in the honesty of the government advisers.

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, in a statement circulated by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing yesterday, said, "Making broad claims without presenting evidence or identifying individuals is both irresponsible and detrimental to public trust.

"Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability."

Sattar, currently general secretary of Dhaka Officers Club and personal secretary to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, alleged that several advisers of the government are involved in widespread corruption.

He made the allegation while speaking on Friday as a guest at a seminar titled "Expectations of the July Uprising and the Future of Public Administration", organised by the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), a platform of administration cadre officials.

Although he indicated one or two ministries, he did not mention any names. However, he claimed to have evidence to support his allegations.

The cabinet secretary's statement said, "If Mr Abdus Sattar possesses credible evidence of misconduct, we urge him to submit it promptly to the appropriate legal and investigative authorities.

"Until such evidence is presented, we remind all stakeholders that public discourse should be grounded in facts, not speculation."

Talking to the media last night, BNP leader Fakhrul said that Sattar's opinions reported by the media were Sattar's own, not the party's views.

"This has nothing to do with us [BNP]. We have great respect for the chief adviser and all the advisers of this interim government, and we have confidence in them, in their integrity."