Ex-secy alleges corruption by govt advisers

Former secretary ABM Abdus Sattar yesterday alleged that several advisers of the government are involved in widespread corruption. Although he indicated one or two ministries, he did not mention any specific names. However, he claimed to have evidence to support his allegations.

Currently the general secretary of Dhaka Officers Club, Sattar was speaking as a guest at a seminar titled "Expectations of the July Uprising and the Future of Public Administration", organised by the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), a platform of administration cadre officials.

The event was held at the BIAM auditorium in the capital.

Sattar, who is also serving as personal secretary to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, began his speech with harsh criticism about corruption within the administration cadre. He then said, "Our (civil servants') character may have already deteriorated. But those who have come to power today through the mass uprising -- at least eight advisers -- I can prove with evidence that they are involved in widespread corruption."

Sattar alleged that no major appointments or transfers are made without prior deals. "There is evidence of this. The matter has reached the highest levels of government through intelligence agencies," he said.

He also questioned why no action had been taken against an adviser whose personal officer allegedly has Tk 400 crore in their account and another adviser whose assistant personal secretary reportedly has Tk 200 crore. However, he did not name any of the advisers.

Sattar also raised concerns over the appointment of an "inexperienced individual" to key posts in the local government ministry and the youth and sports ministry. He said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus knows "what is happening there, but no steps are being taken".

While pointing out these concerns, Sattar acknowledged some achievements of the government over the past year. He noted that economic discipline has been restored, fascists were being brought to justice, the July Declaration had been announced, and the July Charter would be adopted soon. He also termed the announcement of the national election date as a major success of the current administration.

In his speech as chief guest, M Siraj Uddin Miah, principal secretary to the chief adviser, said, "The July uprising has shown that corruption will no longer go unpunished in this new Bangladesh."

He added, "The public administration is now at a crossroads -- either return to the old ways or engage in self-reflection to forge a new path. Everyone must decide which way to go."

The keynote speaker at the seminar was Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan while the keynote paper was presented by Sanowar Jahan Bhuiyan, secretary of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat.

The event was presided over by Nazrul Islam, secretary of the housing and public works ministry and president of BASA. Officers from various levels of the administration cadre were present at the seminar.