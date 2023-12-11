Fashion forward: Unveiling Dhaka's Winter Fashion

Winter is not a mundane affair for us. This is the season that witnesses Dhaka's fashion landscape unveil an array of stylish ensembles matching comfort with sophistication. Choosing from electric blues to fiery reds and lush greens, fashionistas celebrate the season wrapping themselves in woven shawls, viscose jackets, and pants sets along with cosy kaftan dresses.

This winter, viscose jackets seem to emerge as a star player, combining comfort and luxury effortlessly. Viscose, known for its silky feel and breathable nature, takes centre stage in crafting jackets that are both cosy and stylish. So, you embrace the mild chill of winter by wrapping yourself in viscose jackets – perfect for their soft and lightweight feel, which provide a comfortable layer without the bulkiness associated with heavier winter outerwear.

Photo: Star Lifestyle

The two-piece sets, combining jackets and pants, have become a winter staple among the fashion forwards, offering a harmonious blend of comfort and elegance. This ensemble transcends casual wear, making a statement in both professional and social settings. From boardroom meetings to weekend brunches, the jacket and pants set is a versatile choice that adapts seamlessly to various occasions.

For those who prefer a more laid-back approach to winter fashion, the shrug and joggers set can be a game-changer creating a look that effortlessly transitions from lounging at home to a casual day out. The key to mastering this trend lies in the art of layering – the shrug adds a touch of elegance to the casual joggers, striking the perfect balance. Complete the look with a pair of stylish sneakers or ankle boots, and you are ready to conquer the winter streets with ease.

This year, the kaftan dress takes the spotlight infusing winter fashion in Bangladesh with a touch of bohemian elegance. Originating from the Middle East, the kaftan has found its way into the hearts of modern fashionistas, offering a perfect blend of flair and cosiness. The loose, flowing silhouette makes it an ideal choice for winter gatherings and cultural events.

You can pair a kaftan dress with boots to create a stylish and eclectic look that effortlessly blends comfort with fashion-forward flair. Ankle boots work well with shorter kaftan dresses, providing a modern and casual vibe whereas knee-high boots add a touch of sophistication to your kaftan dress. This pairing is ideal for a bohemian-chic or semi-formal look, especially during cooler weather.

Other noteworthy mentions include oversized sweaters, vintage-inspired jackets, and unconventional accessories that turn the streets into a kaleidoscope of individuality, showcasing our country's diverse fashion landscape.

As you curate your winter wardrobe, consider the cultural richness and modern aesthetics that define the fashion scene. Mix and match these essentials to create looks that reflect your unique style, and welcome the season with confidence, knowing that each piece tells a story of elegance and individuality in the cold embrace of winter.

Wardrobe: TAAGA