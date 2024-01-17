How to dress your kids for school in this cold wave

It's a cold wave and it will pass, but until then, parents know full well what havoc it can wreak on the lives of young kids. The weak sun and the still, unhealthy air can cause blocked sinuses, congested chests, and runny noses. Come the school season, parents are concerned about the frigid morning temperatures and how to keep children as warm as possible. The winning trick is layering.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Base Layer

Made of soft, natural fleece, there is nothing like a warm thermal layer that can be worn under the school uniform to block off heat and wick away sweat. Thermal sets (top and bottom) for kids are available at most online platforms such as Daraz and UBuy and they do a good job of warding off the cold winds of the morning. Alternatives to thermals are thick, cotton full sleeved t-shirts and leggings that can be worn under pants, skirts and shalwars.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Mid and Top Layer

Next come the school uniforms. Considering that Bangladesh is not a very cold country and winters, aside from a cold wave or two, are not particularly harsh, our uniforms are not made of very thick material either. Therefore, relying on this layer for warmth is pointless. Layer them up, however, with warm cardigans, hooded, if possible, over uniforms, to keep out the wind and the cold.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Children tend to play and sweat, and parents are aware that the cardigans will come off at some point during the day. The thermals, however, will continue to keep the chest covered and sweat-free, ensuring optimum warmth, for the still-chilly day.

The Right Accessories

The pesky cold can creep in through the feet, neck and ears easily, so it is very important to pay special attention to those areas. If your child is not wearing a turtleneck sweater, invest in a good, woollen muffler for the neck.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Similarly, thick socks work well to keep the feet warm so getting some in black and white can be practical for this school season.

Earmuffs are cute but can interfere with hoodies. If hoods are large and allow wind into the ears, a beanie is a great option to cover the ears and keep the kids from catching a chill.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

While layers are non-negotiable in these frigid temperatures, accessories can be skipped for children who use cars to get to school. For those that use school transport such as buses or open public transport such as school vans, rickshaws, and CNGs, however, they can make the difference between precious back-to-school giggles and sick little sniffles.