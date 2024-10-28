3 ministries, subordinate bodies asked to avoid AC use in winter

The government has asked three ministries and their subordinate bodies to avoid the use of air conditioners (AC) as much as possible for four months from November 2024 to February 2025 during the winter.

The ministries are the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and the Ministry of Railways.

Adviser of the interim government for these ministries, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, issued a directive in this regard today.

It said that there is shortage of electricity supply in the country and this step will help increase the supply of electricity for irrigation, increase production of fertiliser and raise gas supply to industries.

Earlier, a directive was issued to all the ministries of the government to reduce power consumption by 25 percent.