Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 01:42 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

3 ministries, subordinate bodies asked to avoid AC use in winter

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:41 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 01:42 PM
bd govt logo

The government has asked three ministries and their subordinate bodies to avoid the use of air conditioners (AC) as much as possible for four months from November 2024 to February 2025 during the winter.

The ministries are the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and the Ministry of Railways.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Adviser of the interim government for these ministries, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, issued a directive in this regard today.

It said that there is shortage of electricity supply in the country and this step will help increase the supply of electricity for irrigation, increase production of fertiliser and raise gas supply to industries.

Earlier, a directive was issued to all the ministries of the government to reduce power consumption by 25 percent.

Related topic:
AC usageWinter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

What to eat during winter: Your essential diet for the season

What to eat during winter: Your essential diet for the season

1y ago
On the love for matka cha

On the love for matka cha

1y ago
Winter tea parties to warm up the soul

Winter tea parties to warm up the soul

1y ago
Why should you moisturise your hands and feet?

Why should you moisturise your hands and feet?

1y ago

Her footwear for winter

1y ago
আইএমএফ
|অর্থনীতি

৪.৭ বিলিয়ন ডলারের চতুর্থ কিস্তির ঋণ পুনর্বিবেচনা ডিসেম্বরে

সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদের নেতৃত্বে দেশের প্রতিনিধি দল আইএমএফ ও বিশ্বব্যাংকের বার্ষিক বৈঠকে অংশ নিতে বর্তমানে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে আছেন।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

হাসিনাবিহীন বাংলাদেশ পেয়েছি, এখন আওয়ামীবিহীন বাংলাদেশ করতে হবে: মির্জা আব্বাস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে