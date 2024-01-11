Jackets for all seasons including winter

When shopping for fashionable winter outerwear, you will have a multitude of choices and it can be hard to choose the right jacket or coat to go with your style and comfort. Although winters in Dhaka are usually mild, it does not mean we cannot experiment with fashionwear suited for harsher climates. Are you not sure what to buy yet? Don't worry. We have you covered!

Suede jackets

A suede jacket is an undeniable fashion statement that should be part of your closet. Because of its insulating properties, suede pairs well with a variety of winter sweaters and spring T-shirts. You may get them in several colours, including brown, tan, green, and black to mix and match with the clothes in your wardrobe.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

When it comes to men's fashion, matching a brown suede jacket with a checkered shirt and jeans that are tailored to fit snugly produces a striking contrast. To get a classy image, women might opt to wear suede coats with turtlenecks that are either off-white or white in colour and pair them up with wide-leg slacks.

Wool overcoats

Wool is a great choice as it is flexible, long-lasting, and moisture-resistant. A wool and cashmere blend coat will keep you warm even on the chilliest winter days while giving you an elegant, refined appearance. You can have a few overcoats in neutral colours like black and grey on hand; they will work with anything.

In order to get a classic and sophisticated appearance, men can wear their overcoats with an all-black winter ensemble and a thick scarf around their necks. On the other hand, ladies can combine the overcoat with knee-high boots and a statement purse to achieve a more stylish look.

Cropped blazers

Cropped blazers have become a wardrobe staple in recent years. From a day at the workplace to a laid-back day with friends, these winter blazers are perfect for every occasion. A black cropped blazer, thus, could be an essential wardrobe staple.

Women can wear cropped blazers in various ways. It can be casually matched with a pair of skinny jeans and sneakers or layered over a dress for a romantic winter evening in the town. For men, a cropped jacket paired with high-waisted pants or wide-legged jeans in a colour that contrasts and a big belt is the perfect stylish outfit.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Trench coats

A timeless trench coat is an absolute must-have as your winter outerwear. You can never go wrong with adding them to your wardrobe because of how versatile they are and how classic their style is. Colours like khaki, black, and grey are incredibly adaptable; they go with almost anything and will be useful even when styles come and go.

To stand out, a large trench coat is a great piece of outerwear for women to pair with a T-shirt, loose pants, and sneakers. To finish off this chic street look, add a purse and stack on the bling. One of the stylish ways for men to wear these coats is with a turtleneck in either black or white along with some Chelsea boots.

Sounds wonderful, right? Well, if you are seeking high-quality, stylish winter outerwear, it is always a good idea to buy at shopping malls that carry renowned brands. The pricing range can be from Tk 4,000 to 6,000. Do not be alarmed if the price tag seems a little high. For a lower price of Tk 2,000 to 5,000, you may also get jackets in similar designs in many online stores and F-commerce businesses.

If you want the price to be even lower, get your shoes ready to hit the streets! The most cost-effective option for men and women looking for winter clothing are street vendors. For approximately Tk 300 to 800, you may get coats and jackets in a wide range of styles and sizes. You may be certain that you can dress stylishly without breaking the bank!

With the correct winter coat or jacket, you can be warm, comfortable, and fashionable no matter how low the weather drops. So, whether you are getting ready for outdoor excursions or just want to feel cosy all winter long, pick up some stylish winter clothing that features one of these jackets or coats!

Model: Indrani, Abdullah Al Mahfuz

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Piash

Wardrobe: R Rahman

Location: The Westin Dhaka