Summer chic: The essential summer jacket guide

Jackets for summer? What an oxymoron that is! In our part of the world where summer is sweltering hot, why on earth would one need jackets, one would ask. The jackets we are suggesting are not the heavy, woollen ones meant for colder climates. Rather, easy, breezy and beautiful — summer jackets are an absolute staple for your wardrobe and beyond!

Duster coats are a modern rendition of jackets of yore. While they are long and generally full-sleeved there are some key differences between them. Firstly, dusters are loose-fitting and free-flowing; they could be bias-cut too compared to their stiffer counterparts.

Next is the fabric they are made with. Traditionally, jackets are made from thick materials like wool, tweed, leather, and such that retain heat to keep the wearer warm. Modern dusters are made with lightweight, softer materials with a great deal of flow and movement that's flattering for any body shape or size. Their purpose is not to provide warmth and there is no need for any thermal lining which adds to their lightweight appearance.

Lastly, there are different kinds of duster coats for all seasons, weather, and occasions so one is spoiled for choice in the best way possible!

Now let's talk fabric.

As one is not bound by any specific purpose the options are endless. To begin with the basics, cotton is a timeless favourite. Linen is a great choice owing to its breathability and ease of movement. What's more, it is possibly the most comfortable fabric imaginable! The colours are soothing and subtle and are perfect for year-round wear.

A beige or cream linen duster will see you through the day — from work to running errands until you get home in the evening. Other colours such as powder pink, blue, and green will also complement most outfits in your wardrobe. Thrown it on top of a sleeveless blouse and slacks for a meeting, or on top of leggings and a T-shirt when hitting the mall or doing groceries!

Endi cotton, raw silk, and toshor are also great handloom options for dusters. Muted shades like olive, khaki, sage, and coffee look earthy and elegant while fun colours like cobalt, claret, moss green, or terracotta will bring pizzazz to your wardrobe. You could take things up a notch by embellishing them with subtle embroidery or block print even!

A silk duster is elegant and perfect as evening wear. Opt for richer embellishments like zardozi, aari and dabka to elevate it and wear it on top of your eveningwear. Your ruby Jamdani will look so much more elegant and sophisticated with a navy or espresso silk duster replete with stunning embroidery.

You could also wear it with brocade tunic and trousers. A plain black silk shirt and teal brocade skirt ensemble will be elevated on a whole another dimension with the addition of a golden duster on top!

The best thing is dusters are versatile and will stay in your wardrobe as a staple for years to come. It is an investment worth making, so go all out in terms of fabrics and embellishments for it is an absolute staple and timelessly elegant!

