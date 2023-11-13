Can’t beat a classic: Why cardigans are your timeless winter wardrobe essentials

The '90s gave the cardigan a bad rep. Straight cut and shapeless, it had an odd penchant for making the wearer look bulky. Fortunately, fashion houses saw potential in the piece and decided that it was worth another chance.

Gifted to the world of fashion by the British Seventh Earl of Cardigan in the mid-1800s, the popular winterwear has gone from fusty to funky over the past few decades. Reimagined by countless designers, the beloved cardigan now adopts a range of styles, making it a wardrobe must-have.

The cardigan of today is a testimony to the hours of thought that have gone into its revival. A stylish, contemporary version of its predecessors, the piece now uses innovative textures, slim and oversized fits, cropped and asymmetrical lengths, subtle and bold prints, and fresh colours to further its cause. Its connection to vintage trends ties nostalgia to its appeal, making it a trans-seasonal favourite for many.

The top cardigan designs for 2023 boast open-front long sweaters, jewel necks, cropped V-necks, and sweater blazers.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

A trend that's been carried forward for a few good years now, the open-front cardigan has steadily made a case for itself as a closet essential. Worn over leggings and skinny jeans, they can easily carry the wearer through a day of work, and later be glammed up as party wear, using a chunky belt to break the length.

The jewel neck cardi is another classic trend that has stood the test of time, albeit with an altered length. Today's version can end anywhere between the midriff to high-waist and be worn over high-waisted, ciggy pants. Thanks to its conservative neckline, one can experiment wearing it on its own, buttoned up to the very top or left open at the neck with a tank or camisole underneath.

Cropped V-neck cardigans, too, have had their days in the sun for a few years and with good reason. Weighted pieces, they are usually looser silhouettes and lightly ribbed or patterned. Distinguishable by the trademark wide buttons and bottom belts, these sweaters have a high enough neck to double as a shirt. Worn over bulky pants or skinny jeans, these numbers have the charm to instantly pep up an otherwise unremarkable outfit.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Saving the best for the last, the sweater blazer is a relatively new addition to the cardigan family. A perfect choice for office wear, the smart-casual cardigan is fitted, can be easily paired with plain innerwear, and looks equally great with pixie (ankle-length) pants or flared bottoms.

Literally, none of these items will set you back by more than Tk 500 apiece, less if you can bargain like a pro. A treasure trove of literally all of these versatile pieces can be found at Nurjahan Market, opposite Dhaka College for steal prices. Equally famous for trendy attire, Rajlaxmi Complex in Uttara brags an entire street full of carts that offer hip fashion wear. An unexpectedly classy loot may also be found in the garment markets of Bashundhara Residential Area, if one is adventurous enough to go all the way.