SaRa's colourful winter collection to keep you warm

The gentle frosty wind and the dew on the green grass in the morning indicate the arrival of winter in nature. Focusing on winter preparations have also started among fashion conscious people. With the advent of winter, the colours of clothes should be festive to cut the harshness of nature. With that in mind, popular lifestyle brand 'SaRa' has brought a mix of fashion and warmth in the cold winter air.

Like every year, SaRa has brought more than hundreds of new designs of winter clothing at affordable prices. These versatile dresses are prepared with a combination of trend, fashion and comfort.

This year Sara's winter collection theme is colour block. Denims and jackets of this winter collection are beautifully designed in warm and comfortable fabrics in various colour combinations. Winter clothes made of flannel, twill, tensile and denim fabrics are attractive to look as well as comfortable to wear. These clothes are also excellent and durable for winter protection.

This year's winter collection of SaRa Lifestyle has clothes for all age groups. In addition to adults, SaRa has a special collection for children too. There are hundreds of colour and design variations in these winter outfits. This collection of winter wear will be available in various designs for light and heavy winter wear at all SaRa's outlets as well as e-commerce.

Photo: SaRa Lifestyle

With an excellent combination of warmth, fashion, quality and affordability, SaRa's winter collection for men includes various design jackets, full sleeves t-shirts, denim jackets, denim shirts, denim shawls. At the same time, SaRa has brought out various design jackets, denim jackets, denim tops, shawls and kurtis for women. Besides, the regular design clothes of SaRa are also available.

With the arrival of winter, children have to take extra care and be more careful. For this reason, SaRa Lifestyle has come up with a collection of comfortable winter wear for kids. For boys, SaRa has brought various design jackets, denim shirts, denim pants, twill pants and t-shirts. At the same time, there are also various design jackets, denim tops and kurtis for girls.

Photo: SaRa Lifestyle

SaRa has always made casual design jackets for winter collection considering the preferences of customers in winter. SaRa's beautiful stylish outfits can be your companion during this time. Choose SaRa lifestyle's stylish winter clothes to be the centrepiece of a party or a chat with friends. Buyers can buy these winter clothes starting from just Tk 1,000 to Tk 2,300 from SaRa outlets and online.

Comfortable fabrics, quality accessories and trendy design jackets will keep you warm and add a new dimension to your fashion. SaRa always strives to keep the price of clothes affordable for the benefit of the customers.

Apart from this, the SaRa lifestyle's western sub-brand 'DHEU' collections are prepared in completely western style for the new generations. DHEU winter collection for men includes denim shirts, corded shirts, oversized t-shirts, denim pants, joggers, cargo pants, and jackets of various designs. DHEU collection for women includes fashion tops, midi dresses, western shirts, two pieces, bodycon, overcoats, crop tops and blazers.

Photo: SaRa Lifestyle

From teenagers to young people, everyone can avail DHEU's new collection starting from Tk 590 to Tk 5,390.

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand SaRa started operations from May 2018. After starting work with the first outlet located at Mirpur-6, Dhaka, they started their second outlet at shop number 40 and 54 of Level 1, Block A of Bashundhara City. The third outlet is at House- 19 B/4C & B/4D, Block-F, Ring Road, Mohammadpur. The third outlet of SaRa is at House Number-22, Sonargaon Township, Sector-9, Uttara, Dhaka. There is another outlet of SaRa in Baridhara J Block. The sixth outlet of SaRa is at House No. 48, Road No. 1, E Block, Banasree, Dhaka. The first outlet of SaRa outside Dhaka is in Rangpur at Jahaj company junction. The eighth outlet of SaRa is located in Wari (House No. 36/1, Rankin Street, Wari, Dhaka-1203) in the capital Dhaka. In addition, the ninth and tenth outlets of SaRa is in Rajshahi (House-53 & 54, United Tower, Rani Bazar, Rajshahi-6000) and Basabo (House- 96/2, East Basabo, Sabuj Bagh, Dhaka-1214) respectively. SaRa's most recently opened outlet is in Bogura (Holding No-113, 109 City Centre, Jaleswaritla Bogura-5800), which is eleventh outlet of SaRa. The Twelfth outlet of SaRa has been launched recently in Sylhet (House-31A, Kumarpara, Ward 18, VIP Road, Sadar, Sylhet-3100). Apart from this, two more outlets of SaRa are also opening soon in Feni and Barisal.

Apart from the outlet, SaRa has its own website (www.saralifestyle.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd).

Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through courier all over the country.